The colors of JAZZMADRID meet in November in eme21magazine – Madrid News

In November, everyday life returns to Madrid. Sergio García with Lola Moral reflects that rhythm in eme21magazine, the illustrated magazine of the Area of ​​Culture, Tourism and Sports. In this number 50 of the publication, a modular city can be seen with “el Pirulí” and the Castellana towers in the background. The colors of jazz come together this month at JAZZMADRID and Kike Martín illustrates the article The emotion of tasting Jazz on the third page of the magazine.

The bohemian life of Jessica Lange

Forty years ago, Jessica Lange starred in the adaptation of The Postman Always Calls Twice alongside Jack Nicholson. Sonia Pulido’s drawings recall moments from the actress’s bohemian life in Madrid. In addition, Javier Olivares & Jorge Carrión reveal the ins and outs of the series The Ministry of Time, which has moved from the Palace of the Duchess of Sueca to the periphery.

Number 50 of the publication also presents the Hexagons Pavilion, an architectural icon that represented Spain at the 1958 Brussels Universal Exhibition. Raúl Torres offers his vision of this work by José Antonio Corrales and Ramón Vázquez Molezún that the City Council of Madrid is renovating the Casa de Campo Fairgrounds.

Animation and flamenco

Animario, the Madrid International Contemporary Animation Festival, whose fourth edition is held from 10 to 21 this month at Matadero Madrid and Cineteca Madrid, is another of eme21magazine’s bets in November. Also in this issue the trajectory of Blanca del Rey, ‘the flamenco woman who reads Carl Gustav Jung’, is recognized in an interview illustrated by Daniel Diosdado.

Fernando Vicente recreates El Corral de la Morería and David Despau the exhibition on flamenco by photographer Colita, El viaje sin fin, which can be seen at the Teatro Español. And in Escenarios, Alejandra España turns into a 2.50-pesetas postcard the work En tierra strange by the Spanish Theater, about Conchita Piquer and Federico García Lorca.

On the other hand, the map of the city’s record stores -first part- is interpreted by Luis Pérez Calvo and Tevi de la Torre focuses on heavy metal with an illustrated history of the 80s. Plisferrer recreates the chicken recipe in pepitoria, the favorite dish of Queen Elizabeth II and in Madrid Vintage, the historian Francisco José Marín Perellón remembers the miracles of Our Lady of Almudena, illustrated by Laura Floris. Carla Berrocal does not miss her monthly appointment and in the last chapter of La impresentable she presents the legacy of Emilia Pardo Bazán on her centenary.

The eme21magazine is available in a digital version on the Madrid Destino website and its printed edition can be purchased for free at the Casa de la Panadería Tourism Center, libraries, municipal markets, cultural centers and other tourist spots from the next week./