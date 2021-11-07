The Capital | The Holidays Are Already On Amazon Music

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Amazon Music announced its biggest season of holiday programming yet, featuring exclusive new holiday music from artists around the world, including Camila Cabello’s cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

“Even more Amazon Original songs are available to stream now, including a new Dan + Shay original song called” Pick Out a Christmas Tree, “a reimagined version of Marvin Gaye’s” Purple Snowflakes “performed by Leon Bridges, a new song. Sech’s original “Christmas Letter” and Summer Walker’s version of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas,” available November 12.

Also released is Norah Jones’ version of “The Christmas Waltz”, Alessia Cara’s modern version of “Jingle Bell Rock”, a beautiful rendition of “I have my love to keep warm” by Dean Martin of She & Him, the new Chris Tomlin’s version of his song “Emmanuel God With Us” featuring

Anne Wilson, and a brand new song from NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, and JUDAH called “Hometown Christmas.”

“I’ve been traveling a lot since I was 15 and started working, so I chose to record this song as an Amazon original because I had always hoped to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” Camila Cabello said. “I wanted to continue the world of my album ‘Familia’ by making it a version of Mariachi because I’m half Mexican and I grew up listening to Mariachi music. I’m excited to be on people’s Christmas playlists because it’s such a magical time of year and being a part of the soundtrack during such an intimate Christmas season with family and friends is truly an honor. It’s really special and really sacred. “

“This is one of our favorite times of the year, where we can bring to our customers around the world an entirely new collection of music and programming to celebrate the holiday season,” said Ryan Redington, Amazon’s vice president of music industry. Music. “It’s always exciting to see a rise in the charts of Christmas classics, and our Amazon Original holiday songs from amazing artists like Camila Cabello, Summer Walker and George Ezra feature a contemporary take on familiar favorites we love. our customers love them. to stream. In fact, in the last three years, the 25 most popular Christmas songs on Amazon Original – from artists like Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber – have surpassed 750 million streams worldwide. “.

Amazon Music is celebrating the holidays around the world, with new music from international talents to light up the season. From the UK, singer-songwriter George Ezra will debut “Come on Home for Christmas,” his beautifully reworked version of Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home for Christmas.” British Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Olivia Dean, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and German pop singer-songwriter Sarah Connor have recorded their own reimagined versions of Nat King Cole’s timeless classic “The Christmas Song.” In addition, the Latin pop-rock trio Reik will debut their rendition of “Last Christmas”, and Marcos Witt will premiere a Spanglish version of “Silent Night / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night)” with his daughter, Elena Witt-Guerra. From Mexico, singers María León, Paty Cantú and María José come together for a version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” that will premiere on November 19, and the French-Canadian singer-songwriter Cœur de pirate premieres a melodic new original, “Parfait Noël”. The Spanish pop band La Oreja de Van Gogh will also delight customers with their version of “Blanca Navidad”.

“When I first heard that he was going to do an Amazon Original, I immediately thought of Marvin Gaye’s version of ‘Purple Snowflakes,'” said Leon Bridges. “It’s one of my favorite Christmas songs and I love classic things… but this one has a little more soul. There aren’t too many versions of this song and I wanted to put my own spin on figuring out the arrangement and giving it the Fort Worth, Texas focus. “

