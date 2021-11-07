The best movie and series recommendations for the family

FINCH

It is always impressive what Tom Hanks can do in front of a camera, especially when left alone.

Finch is one more example of it.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, authors of the script, pose a drama of science fiction set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Finch, a engineer In robotics survivor of the world debacle, he creates Jeff, an android, to take care of Goodyear, his dog.

As the robot learns about life, feelings, and what it means to be human, the three of them set out on a journey in search of a better environment to live in.

The director Miguel Sapochnik manages to build an endearing story thanks in large part to Hanks’ ability to embody characters with multiple emotional nuances.

The degree of difficulty here is very great, in the style of what he did in Castaway (2000), because his interlocutors are a dog and a special effect, but the actor achieves an outstanding result worthy of award nominations.

From a technical point of view, Finch has a dazzling production in terms of photography, editing, art direction and, above all, special effects, which are another of the pillars of the story.

The music of Gustavo Santaolalla also stands out, capturing the essence of the emotional journey of these three characters.

Without a doubt, this movie would have looked great on the big screen, but its impact does not diminish on the platform.

THE ARRIVAL

The ribbon of director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) tells the story of a linguist, played by Amy Adams, who is called upon to communicate with beings from another planet when 12 of her ships land in different places on earth. At one of your arrival sites, you must create a way to communicate with all the pressure that comes with not knowing what your true intentions are. In an increasingly divided world, the tape is a reminder of the importance of finding our similarities and a common language.

Adams’ performance is one of the best of his career, unfairly ignored by the Academy, which did nominate the film for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. The end result is a film that moves you, surprises you with its twists and turns and is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding in recent years.

RED TIDE

The film of the late Tony Scott is a military thriller with political overtones, starring Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington.

The plot, written by Michael Schiffer and Richard P. Henrick, starts from situations that can be real, handled as suspense elements, to which Scott makes a very good use of it, achieving an agile and exciting work, despite how arid it can be. turn out the theme.

Dariuz Wolski’s photography work, Chris Lebenzon’s editing and the director’s characteristic style have a lot to do with this, which manage to give it a visual agility that makes it spectacular.

The full weight of the film is carried by the performances of Hackman and Washington, who engage in a very exciting duel, which ends up wrapping the viewer in the mentality of a warlike conflict.

If you like war movies, don’t miss out.