The anger of Max Verstappen after knowing his classification in the Mexican GP

The Mexican Sergio Pérez was in fourth place in the classification for the Mexican GP 2021. (Photo: David Guzmán / EFE)

The free practices of the Formula 1 at 2021 Mexican Grand Prix on the track of Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack culminated in the morning of Saturday, November 6. In the afternoon there was a performance of Sergio perez to get a qualification and obtain the Pole Position. The one who was annoyed with a colleague was Max Verstappen.

The Dutch He blatantly reproached: “Incredible, what a stupid idiot,” was heard by the media that tuned in to the race. The event occurred when Yuki tsunoda he skidded on the grass and the Dutchman lost seconds and time to qualify for the lead in the Mexican race. Likewise, the act meant that on Sunday he will start in third place on the starting grid.

The result for the Guadalajara was not the best I expected, because in the qualification for the final contest of the Mexican GP will start below third place. The driver of the team Red bull racing came fourth on the list behind Valtteri Bottas and Lewis hamilton of Mercedes, while Max verstappen will start in third place ahead of Czech.

The final contest will take place on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sports City of Magdalena Mixhuca. In this way, the team Mercedes will seek to overcome the F1 championship. At the moment, Max Verstappen leads the tournament with 287.5 units, while Hamilton is behind with 275.5 points. In third place remains Valtteri Bottas with 180 and Sergio Pérez with 150.

Sergio Pérez will host the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: Andres Stapff / REUTERS)

Precisely Bottas He was the one who had a performance in which he did not let his teammate or career rival get ahead of him. In the three free tests and the final classification he maintained a performance in which he was in the first places. He also obtained in the first place in which he will have to start as a pointer in the Aztec prize race.

The Mexican driver said he was motivated to get a victory position: “I want to win tomorrow, I want to get off to a good start and get to that podium”, He assured after the qualifying race.

The Grand Prix of Mexico It will be special for the Jalisco, because previously he did not arrive with a car that competed for the first places: “It’s great to finally have a team and a car with which we can dream of a victory. We can achieve a great result on the weekend”Argued the pilot.

Sergio Pérez will seek the first place of the 2021 Mexican GP in Aztec territory. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The Grand Prix of Mexico will mean a watershed for Sergio perez. It is the first time that you will drive the car of Red Bull. He was previously with Racing point and did not get positive results. With the Toro Rosso has nine victories throughout the 2021 season; where eight have been courtesy of Verstappen and one of Czech.

The Mexican fans have set an attendance record since the first free practices. Previously there was a show sponsored by Red bull, in which the engine Serio Pérez it was displayed on the streets of Mexico City. The event was witnessed on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma at noon on November 3. The attendance was free and according to reports from the Aztec city there were 100 thousand people present.

Support is expected for Sunday’s race to continue in favor of the Mexican driver of the Austrian team. The most expectant will support Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

KEEP READING:

Classification of the Mexican GP: Valtteri Bottas took pole position, while Checo Pérez will start in fourth

Ingenious tribute to Juan Manuel Fangio in Formula 1

León vs Necaxa: Where and when to watch the match of the last date of the Liga MX