The 5 specialties that offered the MOST places at ENARM 2021

With delays and last minute changes but finally the results were released of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021. Although, unlike previous occasions, there were now modifications in the process that caused doubts among applicants. But now that the folios of those selected have been revealed, it is time to analyze some details such as the specialties that offered the most places.

Reagents prepared for this year’s exam

In the first instance, as happened in 2020, the Ministry of Health (SSa) and the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) established high standards of safety and reliability in the design, selection and protection of reagents, as well as devices. electronic documents that contain the examinations to guarantee the principles of transparency, honesty, fairness and quality of the entire process.

For its part, ENARM 2021 was completely renewed for the preparation of 5,923 technically and pedagogically validated reagents. This ensured that its content was of quality and responded to the health needs of the population.

This amount of reagents allowed the generation of six different versions of exams that were applied in the official venues and at established times. Although unlike past years now there were only three days with morning and evening schedules.

Who created ENARM 2021?

The renewal of ENARM 2021 involved the participation of 130 specialists and translators from 41 educational and health institutions from 10 states, 11 pedagogy and psychology professionals, and two academic coordinators.

So far the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources in Health (CIFRHS) has not released the number of applicants for this year. Although, if 50,448 doctors attended ENARM 2020, it is estimated that now the number was higher.

While from the statistics that have been revealed It is possible to know the specialties that offered the most places in the ENARM 2021. Based on the official information, these are the following:

Internal Medicine – 2,275

General Surgery – 1,851

Anesthesiology – 1,738

Emergency Medicine – 1,666

Pediatrics – 1,359

Although there are a couple of clarifications that must be made. The figures correspond only to the category of Mexican doctors. While the second is that the CIFRHS mentions that they are not the final results. There are still applicants who are in the specialty selection process so the number for each option could increase in the following days.

In this way, a trend similar to that of recent editions is maintained. Usually the same options are those that have more spaces for the training of specialists.

Meanwhile, the process is now continuing so that applicants who passed the test can choose the hospital of their choice. Finally, on March 1, 2022, the course will begin in which they will become R1 to continue their professional training.

And what do you think of the specialties that offered the most places at ENARM 2021?