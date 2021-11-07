The 5 haircuts that we will see the most in 2022 are at the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala

The fashion, the art, the cinema and the beauty have gathered this weekend at the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala, an event that this year has paid tribute to artists such as Amy sherald and Kehinde wiley and director Steven Spielberg. Like a year ago, Gucci has been the sponsor of this event that has undoubtedly brought together countless celebrities on the Red carpet that have sported designs from different brands. However, if something has caught our attention, it is doubt, his very successful beauty looks but especially the five haircuts that we will not stop wearing again and again in 2022 because they are an absolute hair trend.

Rebecca Hall’s pixie haircut

Rebecca Hall’s pixie cut.GTres Online.

Regardless of the texture, short haircuts take over and will continue to do so for the next year. They will be worn very short and giving the face an extra style, comfort and character as the actress looks Rebecca hall. “Pixies, bowls, boyish, garon … With straight hair, but also curly hair making the most of each texture. It is about giving it cheek with looks that give all the prominence to the face,” he says. Manuel Mon from Manuel Mon Stylists.

The secret is to adapt it very well to each type of face and hair texture. From shortest to longest, and from most polished to messiest. With more volume at the top, with or without bangs and even in the most autumnal tones. The possibilities are almost endless.

Sienna Miller’s bob haircut

Sienna Miller and her bob haircut with wet effect fringed bangs.GTres Online.

If you are a girl with fine hair, you will want to sign up for the new bob haircut with shag bangs by Sienna Miller which is also ideal if your hair has a tendency to curl slightly or you have it straight but you like to play with textures. It adapts to all types of faces and is also super flattering combined with luminous highlights or melting as the actress wears to bring touches of luminosity to the face that at the same time soften the features.

Miley Cyrus’ shag haircut

Miley Cyrus and her shag haircut.GTres Online.

Another of the most requested haircuts in hairdressers will be the shag of Miley Cyrus that although it works well with bangs as in the case of the singer (or without it) fits virtually all hair types and lengths, as well as all hairstyle possibilities. It can be air-dried to your hair’s natural texture or it can be heat styled, but this well-done layered cut can emphasize your facial features and add a casual look.

Dakota Johnson’s 70s bangs

Dakota Johnson’s open 70s bangs and curtain.GTres Online.

Among the most flattering bangs that will continue to triumph in 2022 are undoubtedly those inspired by the 70s. Slightly open, long and with texture, they are ideal with long hair or with medium hair. The question is adapt them to your face shape And how does your hair do? Dakota johnson with yours because they rejuvenate, soften the features of the face, frame it and provide a very natural look.

Billie Eilish’s wolf haircut

Billie Eilish’s long mullet or wolf cut haircut.GTres Online.

We recently told you how the mullet haircut offered many possibilities when it came to wearing it, but for this last quarter and early 2022, the long mullet like the one that Billie Eilish wears at the LACMA awards also known as wolf cut or wolf haircut. This cut makes a clear nod to the 90s and has indefinite lines, textured hair with layers and ultra-styled hair, something that adds more volume to the hair. And what characterizes it is the versatile bangs that you can wear shorter or longer or more open or closed.

