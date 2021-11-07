The 10 Most Viewed Movies In Netflix History – Movie News

Find out which are the original titles of the streaming giant that accumulate the most hours of viewing, and which genres are preferred by users.





Action and love rule Netflix. According to data announced by Ted Sarandos, CEO of the company, during a Vox Media conference, the subscribers of the streaming platform have a weakness for adrenaline-fueled movies and romantic stories. At least that is what we can conclude from the list of the 10 films that accumulate the most hours of views.

On other occasions, there has been talk of the Netflix content that has had the highest number of views, but these studies entered any user who had seen at least 2 minutes of the title in question, so it was not too descriptive of the series and movies that have most hooked subscribers.

This list is more reliable, since, leaving aside certain differences in the length of feature films, it tells us exactly what they are. the films that have kept the viewer glued to the screen the longest. And, what has been said, 7 of the 10 that make up the top belong to the action or romantic genre. It is clear what the weakness of the users is.

Still, the film that tops the ranking has nothing to do with general tastes. This is Blind, the film directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock that shows us a post-apocalyptic world where a powerful force can kill people only with its presence. After its premiere in December 2018, it quickly became that movie that everyone saw and is one of the best horror films of the last decade according to SensaCine users.

This is the complete list of the 10 films that accumulate the most hours of viewing.

‘Blindly’

In 2018 there were many subscribers who were fascinated with the apocalyptic world that it shows Blindly. In fiction, anyone who sees a strange entity dies. They should stay indoors and make sure their eyes are tightly closed outside. Sandra Bullock plays Malorie Hayes, a woman who has managed to survive with her two children. Now they have to make a multi-day trip and their skills will be put to the test.

Blindly is the adaptation of the novel by Josh Malerman titled Bird Box. It was published in 2014 and it did not take long to attract the attention of the studios, who soon got down to work to adapt it. If you like the story, Malerman published a sequel titled Malorie.

Accumulated viewing hours: 282 million hours.

‘Tyler Rake’

Chris Hemsworth in Bangladesh fighting to rescue a child? Yes, I want. Almost any production that bears Chris Hemsworth’s name in the cast is a guarantee of success and, in the case of Tyler Rake, it resulted in one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. It premiered in August 2020 and its intense action scenes have earned it more than 200 million hours of viewing.

The hero of the story is Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a former Special Air Service soldier who now makes his living as a mercenary on the black market. His partner Nik Khan arrives with a mission that goes out of his way: to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord who has been kidnapped.

Accumulated viewing hours: 231 million hours.

‘The Irish’

Martin Scorsese returned to the gangster genre in 2019 with The Irishman. He also did it with his regulars. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, as well as Bobby Cannavale and Anna Paquin, teamed up to bring to the small big screen the story of Frank Sheeran, a notorious mob hitman. Sheeran met Jimmy Hoffa, a close contact of the Bufalino family, and they became very good friends, thus beginning his journey on the other side of the law.

That list of names already warned of their success. Not only among the public, but also in the awards race, where she was one of the most nominated, although she did not take home the Oscar. You have to be honest, 3 hours and 29 minutes The tape lasts help it rank among the movies users have been watching the longest. But hey, it generated enough interest to hit ‘play’ and maintain attention during the action.

Accumulated viewing hours: 215 million hours.

‘My first kiss 2’

We totally switch sides and go to the teenage romance genre. My first kiss – in its original title ‘The Kissing Booth’ – did not go unnoticed among lovers of the genre. Joey King and Jacob Elordi, its protagonists, were catapulted to fame and, after the premiere of the first installment in 2020, two more sequels arrived. The franchise was settled in 2021.

It tells the story of Elle Evans, a girl who has never kissed anyone. His best friend is Lee Flynn, with whom he has made a friendship pact with certain rules to follow. Among them, that she can never have any kind of romantic relationship with her brother. It doesn’t seem to be a problem until it fixes on Elle. He is one of the most popular of the institute and all the girls go after him, can he continue faithful to the pact with his friend?

Accumulated viewing hours: 209 million hours.

‘6 in the shade’

If you put together the know-how of Michael Bay in action movies and the dynamic input of Ryan Reynolds, you have a combination that, at the very least, will generate interest from the public. Those are two of the main ingredients of Shadow 6, the Netflix feature film that works despite being a crazy show.

Reynolds plays Uno, the leader of a particular group made up of six individuals from different parts of the world. They all have unique abilities, but they were not chosen because of that, but because of their desire to leave their past behind and be able to opt for a better future. All six have faked their deaths and are now dedicated exclusively to dismantling dangerous criminal organizations.

Accumulated viewing hours: 205 million hours.

‘Spenser: Confidential’

In March 2020 -in August to Spain- the action comedy Spenser: Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg, arrived on Netflix and immediately sneaked into the Top 10 of the most viewed on the platform. A place where it stayed for a whopping 18 weeks, becoming one of the films that has remained among the content preferred by users for the longest time. A milestone that of course contributed to the film becoming one of the most watched by the streaming giant.

Everything seems to indicate that Netflix had great confidence in Peter Berg’s film, and did not hesitate to pay Wahlberg a hefty $ 30 million for his role. In the film, the actor plays Spencer, a former Boston police officer, who decides to team up with an aspiring fighter to try to uncover the criminal organization behind the deaths of two city officers.

Accumulated viewing hours: 197 million hours.

‘Enola Holmes’

Without a doubt, Enola Holmes was, since its announcement, one of the most anticipated film productions by Netflix subscribers. The participation in the project of the actress of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, was one of the main attractions of the film directed by Harry Bradbeer. But also that the story of the film followed the adventures and misadventures of the little sister of the great Sherlock Holmes. Its excellent reception by the public led the streaming giant to expand this universe, and last May it announced its sequel.

Inspired by the first book in the series of novels written by Nancy Springer, The case of the missing Marquis, The film introduces us to Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Enola does not have much relationship with her siblings, because for her her mainstay in life is her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). When this mysteriously disappears, it happens to be in charge of its tutor, Mycroft, who tries to put it in a boarding school. To avoid this, the young Holmes decides to investigate the departure of her mother, and embarks on a train journey after deciphering the secret message she had left in a flower. From that moment on, Enola strives to prove that her brother Sherlock is not the only one with a gift in detective arts.

Accumulated viewing hours: 190 million hours.

‘Army of the dead’

Despite taking just over five months on the platform, the film directed by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead, has managed to sneak into the list of original films with more hours of viewing. Snyder’s cinema has a large legion of fans and thanks to them, and of course to lovers of action and zombie movies, the film, which also opened in theaters, was among the first positions of Netflix’s Top 10.

Starring Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where the city of Las Vegas has been besieged by zombies, and remains isolated. In this scenario lives Scott, a former hero of the zombie war, who is attended by the owner of one of the casinos in the area, Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). Tanaka asks you to enter the casino to retrieve $ 200 million from the safes. Scott decides to accept the offer, with the aim of pocketing an interesting sum of money to help him get closer to his daughter. To complete this suicide mission, gather a diverse group of criminal experts in robberies. The problem will not only be to avoid the zombies to enter the casino, but to do it before the government drops a bomb with which it intends to blow up the city.

Accumulated viewing hours: 187 million hours.

‘The old guard’

It is clear that Netflix users love the action and the success of The Old Guard attests to that. The film starring Charlize Theron was released in August 2020, and since then it has accumulated more than 186 million hours of viewing.

The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, follows a group of mercenaries with the gift of immortality. This virtue makes them stay hidden to prevent someone from discovering their power. However, someone outside seems to have uncovered their secret, and tries to reach them in order to snatch their most precious asset.

Accumulated viewing hours: 186 million hours.

‘Criminals at sea’

We close the Top of the 10 most watched Netflix movies with Criminals at Sea, the film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, which shows that comedy – and all its sub-genres – is another of the favorite genres of subscribers to the giant of ‘streaming’. To check it, you just have to look at the 170 million hours of viewing that it has accumulated since its premiere in August 2020.

Criminals at Sea tells the story of Audrey and Nick’s marriage. Years after their wedding, Nick finally makes good on a promise to bring his honeymoon wife to Europe. During their trip, Audrey meets a handsome businessman who invites them to a party hosted by a powerful tycoon on his yacht. What seemed like an idyllic evening is complicated when both are accused of having murdered an elderly millionaire who was on the boat.

Accumulated viewing hours: 170 million hours.

