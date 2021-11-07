The 10 most anticipated movie premieres of the year

We have returned to the cinema in style and 2021 will end full of dramas, science fiction, thrillers and even musicals, which will delight the most cinephiles.

The latest Steven Spielberg film or the films that will continue to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) , are just a small example of what is to come. These are the most anticipated films of the year that you can see in theaters.

Eternals (November 5)

Chloé Zhao has become the first woman to direct a movie in the Marvel Universe, and she does so surrounded by a cast that brings to life new characters that we have not previously seen in Marvel movies. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek , Gemma Chan and Kit Harington head the cast of this movie that brings light to the second phase of the MCU.

Last night in Soho (November 19)

After succeeding with Lady’s gambit Anya Taylor-Joy come back, this time at the cinema and together with Thomasin McKenzie. Both are the protagonists of a disturbing film in which a passionate fashionista travels back in time to meet her idol, an aspiring singer in 1960’s London. Directed by Edgar Wright, this suspense thriller is striking.

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread (November 12)

Benito Zambrano directs the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Cristina Campos. Starring Elia Galera and Eva MartínThis drama tells about two very different sisters who meet again after being separated in their teens.

Spencer (November 19)

Kristen Stewart is the new Lady Di and With the trailer of this movie it gave us goosebumps for her great resemblance to the British people’s princess. A nuanced three-day story with some of the most iconic looks.

The Gucci House (November 26)

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are the protagonists of this marvel directed by Ridley Scott which narrates one of Gucci’s best-known and most popular historical events, the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the popular fashion brand . Along with the protagonists, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek completing the cast. We don’t need to know much more to go to the movies to discover this fantasy.

Charm (November 26)

Disney continues to bet on moving stories and its latest bet is a clear example. A magical musical composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and in which Mirabel Madrigal, the only one of the whole family who does not possess magical qualities, will be in charge of saving the mountains of Colombia. You win.

Ghostbusters: Beyond (December 3)

Its premiere has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but this long-awaited sequel will finally be released in which we can see Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson again, along with new characters such as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace among others. You win.

West Side Story (December 10)

Steven Spielberg has waited until now to direct a musical for the first time. And not just any, a 1961 remake directed by Robert Wise, which was an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare but set in New York. Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort will give life to the protagonists of this love story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17)

Peter Parker returns to the screens played by Tom Holland in a new MCU movie in which also we can see zendaya again. A trailer that gives us goosebumps and one of our favorite superheroes coming home for Christmas.

Matrix Resurrections (December 17)

We met Morpheus in 1999 and ever since Matrix it became one of the best science fiction movies of all time. More than 20 years later Keanu Reeves returns to his mythical character along with Carrie-Anne Moss , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka chopra among others, in this new project directed by Lana Wachowski.

A Netflix Bonus: Don’t Look Up (December 24)

Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande . With this cast we could not leave out what will be the biggest Netflix premiere this 2021. Directed and written by Adam McKay ( The vice of power ), is an apocalyptic comedy that has dazzled us with its trailer.

