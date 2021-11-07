Tesla’s new rival sponsored by Amazon

That electric mobility is in full swing has been obvious for some time. That the sum of actors arrived from the combustion is already clear, too. And that in recent years a large number of ‘native’ electricity companies have also signed up It is the third of the evidences of the market at the moment.

One of these native electric and that (almost surprising) does not come from China nor is it Lucid Motors is Rivian, a company that with the economic boost of two giants such as Amazon and Ford plans to go public in a few days through an IPO (Public Offer of Sale), following the path of other electricity companies that have gone through the park with the aim of financing themselves, leaving some cases with many doubts along the way. And all also without having delivered just a thousand of its first vehicles.

However, the proposal of Rivian, which for now mostly goes through its pick-ups, large SUVs And it is preparing what will be Amazon’s fleet of repo of electric vans, it has certain wickers that make it especially relevant. And not only because Ford and Amazon are in its shareholding, but also because after its creation there is a mind coming out of MIT in which investors seem to trust and that wants to take electric mobility beyond personal cars. Points in favor to think that Rivian may in the end be that pure electric rival that Tesla has not yet found.

Rivian’s origin is indissoluble from its founder

Robert Joseph ‘RJ’ Scaringe is the founder and CEO of Rivian, a company he founded in 2009 after obtaining a PhD from MIT in mechanical engineering. During his training, Scaringe had been working with top engineers from leading automakers at the prestigious Sloan Automotive Laboratory. After rebuilding old Porsches in his youth, Scaringe began to dream of founding his own car company at age 18, according to a profile they made in The New York Times. “I wanted to have an impact, and the most impactful approach was to build the company myself,” he commented there, in relation to his concerns about climate change and air pollution.

The stance taken by Scaringe, who stayed quite behind the scenes until Rivian unveiled its first prototype in 2018, is that it is determined to dismantle conventional views on electric vehicles.

“We have a number of falsehoods: a truck can’t be electric, an electric car can’t go off the road, it can’t get dirty, it can’t tow, and truck buyers don’t want something that’s environmentally friendly,” he said. . “These things are fundamentally wrong. Electrification and technology can create an incredibly capable and fun-to-drive truck. “ RJ Scaringe

With those wickers, before being called Rivian, the Scaringe proposal spent several years under the radar with the names of Mainstream Motors First and Avera Automotive then, initially focusing on autonomous driving.

Scaringe, an avid lover of the outdoors and mountain biking, insists that his vehicles can get off the road, dodging a meter of standing water, and with a reinforced undercarriage that protects the battery pack from damage. damage caused by rocks and other obstacles. But for better or for worse, it has hardly been possible to test whether this is still true.

Amazon and Ford as financial muscle

The vans that will serve Amazon

Rivian has been obtaining financing from numerous funds and companies, among which are Amazon, Ford or the T. Rowe Price Group fund, who own, respectively, 20.2%, 13.0% and 16.9% of Rivian shares, while Scaringe continues to hold 11%.

The connection between Rivian and Amazon It came about when Jeff Bezos visited Rivian’s headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan, in the fall of 2018, and apparently he was very impressed when he met Scaringe. From that first approach came an agreement announced in September 2019, whereby Amazon would buy 10,000 Rivian vehicles for its cargo delivery fleet as part of the company’s “Climate Commitment”.

This investment has made Rivian has more than doubled its workforce to 6,000 workers with hires from Ford, Tesla and Britain’s McLaren, plus some 50 now-struggling Faraday Future employees. Veteran Apple Vice President Mike Bell was its first CTO until 2020. Chief Designer Jeff Hammoud previously held the same role at Jeep, which has several portraits of his current designs.

His technological and business proposal against Tesla

Rivian’s main technological proposal is its platform, a basic part in electrics. The Rivian ones are called ‘skateboards’ because of their shape, having an independent electric motor for each wheel.

For now it has two models presented. An SUV, called the R1S, and an electric pickup called the R1T.

The Rivian R1S promises to offer between 380 and 660 kilometers of autonomy. The R1S and R1T are expected to have sales prices starting at $ 70,000 and up to $ 90,000 for fully complete models.

However, at least so far, Scaringe has been conservative when it comes to releasing forecasts. For now, the date is when in December it begins to deliver the first orders for its SUV. But before that, it will take a while to go public.