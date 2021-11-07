Tesla’s new rival sponsored by Amazon

Sonia Gupta
That electric mobility is in full swing has been obvious for some time. That the sum of actors arrived from the combustion is already clear, too. And that in recent years a large number of ‘native’ electricity companies have also signed up It is the third of the evidences of the market at the moment.

One of these native electric and that (almost surprising) does not come from China nor is it Lucid Motors is Rivian, a company that with the economic boost of two giants such as Amazon and Ford plans to go public in a few days through an IPO (Public Offer of Sale), following the path of other electricity companies that have gone through the park with the aim of financing themselves, leaving some cases with many doubts along the way. And all also without having delivered just a thousand of its first vehicles.

However, the proposal of Rivian, which for now mostly goes through its pick-ups, large SUVs And it is preparing what will be Amazon’s fleet of repo of electric vans, it has certain wickers that make it especially relevant. And not only because Ford and Amazon are in its shareholding, but also because after its creation there is a mind coming out of MIT in which investors seem to trust and that wants to take electric mobility beyond personal cars. Points in favor to think that Rivian may in the end be that pure electric rival that Tesla has not yet found.

Rivian’s origin is indissoluble from its founder

Robert Joseph ‘RJ’ Scaringe is the founder and CEO of Rivian, a company he founded in 2009 after obtaining a PhD from MIT in mechanical engineering. During his training, Scaringe had been working with top engineers from leading automakers at the prestigious Sloan Automotive Laboratory. After rebuilding old Porsches in his youth, Scaringe began to dream of founding his own car company at age 18, according to a profile they made in The New York Times. “I wanted to have an impact, and the most impactful approach was to build the company myself,” he commented there, in relation to his concerns about climate change and air pollution.

The stance taken by Scaringe, who stayed quite behind the scenes until Rivian unveiled its first prototype in 2018, is that it is determined to dismantle conventional views on electric vehicles.

