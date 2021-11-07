Ted: Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis’ blockbuster movie to return as a series

Ted, the 2012 blockbuster comedy starring Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and MacFarlane, returns to the screens, but this time in the form of a television series.

The movie ‘Ted‘, hit the big screen in mid-2012 and became one of the highest grossing screens of all time, raising an estimated $ 500 million.

Ted, it was a comedy starring the stars Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Seth MacFarlane, and in 2015 a sequel called Ted 2 was presented, which did not have the same success. Both films grossed more than $ 750 million worldwide and were a real success to the point of gaining a considerable fan base.

Now, streaming service Peacock announced that it has placed a direct order for a series based on the original comedy film ‘Ted ‘by Universal Pictures and Ted of MRC Film. It should be noted that the new series does not represent a sequel to the film.

Currently, the director and also actor of the film Ted, MacFarlane is in negotiations to repeat the voice of the iconic and adorable foul-mouthed teddy bear, so we will have to wait to know for sure if he will return.

The live-action series, based on Seth MacFarlane’s feature films released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film, will be produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door.

This is the second order in the series since MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door signed a general development agreement with UCP in 2020. Earlier this year, Peacock also reprized the “The End is Nye” series hosted by Bill Nye, reports the TVFanatic site.