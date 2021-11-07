Sylvester Stallone doesn’t think of Rocky as a sports movie

Rocky it’s not a sports movie. Although it is cataloged within the genre of sports and boxing, for Sylvester Stallone it is more than that. The scriptwriter and protagonist of the saga, responsible for playing Rocky Balboa, considers that the 1976 film is above a genre but … if he had to label it in one, of course he would not opt ​​for “sports”. The American Film Institute (AFI) considers, however, that Rocky it’s the second best sports movie ever made; just behind Scorsese’s Raging Bull. But we insist: for Stallone it is not a sports film.

Stallone has shared on his official Instagram account a video about the realization of Rocky 4, where Rocky has to face the also mythical Soviet fighter Ivan Drago (Dolph Lungdren). The clip opens with Stallone noting the following: “To this day, I just can’t describe what Rocky is. And maybe that’s the beauty of it, that it reaches a level that even I don’t understand. ”

And although the protagonist of the saga cannot tell us “what is” Rocky … he can explain “what is not”: and for Stallone, it is clear that it is not a sports film. “I tried to make a lot of Rocky installments dramatic, like Rocky 1, Rocky 2, the last of Rocky Balboa. Believe,” explains the actor. “There is a lot of drama ah yeah but It is not a sports movie. It’s a drama“.

In case it is necessary for Stallone to influence this idea, in the video director John Hertzfeld can also be heard asking him: “So you don’t consider any of Rocky’s films to be sports?” To which a convinced Stallone says: “Not even close”. And who are we to contradict Stallone? Absolutely no one.

The truth is that the genre changes of the films are, to say the least, curious: it all depends, after all, on the perspective and the magnifying glass with which they are observed. And if not, ask The jungle of crystal which, despite being an action tape, is considered a Christmas movie. Even director John McTiernan supports the idea.

