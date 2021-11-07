Suzy Cortez explodes social networks with sensual photo with Lionel Messi shirt

Through her Instagram account, Suzy Cortez showed a photograph in which she leaves a lot to the imagination, in which in her lower part, she has a PSG shirt with the number 30 of Lionel Messi and there indicates that he would be the fair winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021.

The footballer who wears the number 10 shirt in the Argentine national team had an outstanding Copa América, in which he was precisely crowned champion against nothing more and nothing less than Brazil, host of the championship and in the temple of world football such as the stadium Maracana, from Rio de Janeiro.

There is no doubt that this was the great merit of the footballer born in Rosario and that for this season he is under the command of Mauricio Pochettino, in the discipline of Paris Saint Germain, who next to him has a constellation of stars, and who has as great goal to win the Champions League.

For these types of arguments, Messi is one of the serious candidates to win the Ballon d’Or 2021, the important award in world football that is awarded by the French magazine L’Equipe, and that has the Argentine as the historic winner of that trophy.

It should be remembered that Leo in the tricolor box of the French capital wears the 30 shirt and it is precisely with it that the voluptuous Brazilian model Suzy Cortez is covering her buttocks, while she was on her back, with her naked torso, being photographed.

Precisely in this image, the former Miss Bum Bum, and a text that says: “I have the certainty that the best player in the history of football, Leo Messi, will win his seventh Ballon d’Or, De France football, on 29 November , In Paris”; This was the strong message from the Brazilian fan who does not stop admiring the Argentine.

