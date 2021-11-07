Summary of the match Tijuana vs Pachuca (3-2). GOALS “

The Pachuca said goodbye to any chance of repechage to the lose 3-2 with the Xolos de Tijuana at the closing of the Apertura 2021, on a night more than unfortunate for the cast of Hidalgo, which has Paulo pezzolano with chances of endangering his position.

The Tuzos they needed goals to win and on their visit to the border they scored four, the problem is that two were in their own goal and they ended up say goodbye to Apertura 2021.

A) Yes, Necaxa and Mazatlán FC are still alive and Atlético de San Luis and Pumas keep the dream, since adding the first and winning the second they will also be in the final phase.

Xolos added his second victory in a row, this is good for the quotient table, the problem is that he eliminated Pachuca. The border team, just as they did last week against Atlas, went out to look for the result, nothing to lose and everything to gain.



And so came the first goal when at minute 14, Mauro Manotas He received a long pass, controlled and defined against Óscar Ustari. Nevertheless, was overridden in the VAR out of place.

Los Tuzos, by Paulo Pezzolano responded and at 24 ‘ they opened the scoreboard when Bryan gonzalez He took the ball, released his left foot and sent it to save to make it 1-0.

The annotation made Pachuca dream, but before the break came the hit of reality since at 44 ‘the match was tied. Bryan Angulo brought the ball, he put it into the area of ​​the Bella Airosa, and the Pachuca defender appeared between his legs, Oscar Murillo, who deflected the ball and got it into his own goal.

Those of Pezzolano They knew they were in need of victory and at 53 ‘, Roberto de la Rosa I gave them back the advantage. There was a corner kick, the ball bounced and the Albiazul squad sent it to save with his head to make it 2-1.

The taste did not last long since at 56 ‘, Manotas made it 2-2. David Barbona went into the area, put the ball down and there the attacker appeared to equalize the score.

The Xolos were close to the goal when Ustari saved Manotas twice at 77 ‘. After there was a penalty for Tijuana and red for Catalan, more was annulled and the tie was maintained.

In the final part, Xolos found the triumph when at 83 ‘, Yairo Moreno made the second own goal by deflecting a border center with his head.

This was a lethal blow to the Tuzos who could not get up and were left out of any aspiration, as they still had one more at 92 ‘a ball hit the post in a header from Matías Catalán. The final whistle came and the two squads said goodbye.