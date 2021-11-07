Steven Spielberg got rid of his $ 160 million floating mansion in just six months

Steven Spielberg managed to get rid of his luxurious houseboat very quickly.

The successful film director Steven Spielberg, 74, recently sold the luxurious houseboat he owned and originally launched for $ 160 million..

Although it is unknown how much he received for his luxurious yacht, as well as the identity of the new owner, the renowned director scored a great triumph, as he managed to sell it in less than six months.

The boat, which was built in the Netherlands in 2010 and is currently known as Man of Steel (formerly Seven Seas), has an extension of 282 feet.

The yacht, which is distributed over four floors and was recently seen streaking the waters of the Caribbean Sea, has a capacity to accommodate up to 20 passengers and 28 crew members.

According to what is seen in the technical sheet, the houseboat has nine cabins, kitchen, dining room, living room, bar, office, gym, massage room, sauna, steam room, swimming pool, two spas, 17 televisions, living room cinema, garage, helipad, elevator, among other amenities.

The main suite, which was where the director of ‘Jurassic Park’ probably slept, is located in the highest part of the boat, so from there you can enjoy beautiful views.

The suite also has space for a large bed, a living room, an office / study, a large dressing room and a bathroom that, due to its dimensions, is larger than a studio apartment in New York.

From that room you have access to a private terrace and a relaxing hot tub.

In addition to the main yacht, the sale also included a 31-foot sports boat and a 34-foot limousine speedboat.

