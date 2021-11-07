Stallone and the fight of ‘The Expendables 4’ with Jason Statham

How will the The Mercenaries 4 first fight ? Well, his own Sylvester Stallone explains what happens with Jason statham .

Since the filming of The Mercenaries 4 in London, Sylvester Stallone teaches us the first fight of the fourth installment of the saga, which will have Jason statham as the protagonist.

“I want you to see how many choreography there are around this,” he explains from his instagram account in a video where he gives us a guided tour of the set. He teaches us the fake Jason, brass knuckles in hand, and explains how he thinks these confrontations in the cinema should be: “I think the best thing is a man to man and brute force, keep it simple.” And the tour continues … “Here the men who are going to be kicked, I would hate to be him … All this has been created in a couple of days just for this scene, and it is incredible”, sentence. In addition, it explains the mint in which Jason delivers punches without making a great effort.

All this after the project finally came to light. “Back to work with the main man.” That’s how Jason statham confirmed an open secret: ‘The Mercenaries 4‘it has begun to record and he wanted to demonstrate it with the first image together Sylvester Stallone, both with the classic work clothes, that black jumpsuit that accompanies them on every mission. Filming is scheduled for the end of 2021 or at most, early 2022, and finally the pandemic has not prevented a delay in the date and programming.

“Enjoying a great day with my good friend Jason in the new ‘Los Mercenarios’, Sly added on his Instagram account with the same photo. Without a doubt, the saga with the most muscles in the history of cinema is already underway, as announced a few days ago …

The story was uncovered a few days before, when Sly traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in the Arnold Sports Classic, and met with Dolph Lundgren – his arch enemy in Rocky IV, which now premieres a new director’s cut – and Arnold Schwarzenegger through the screen due to injury. Together the first three films of Los Mercenarios, and there they announced that the filming of the fourth installment was beginning. They were both in England to start working on the new ‘Expendables’ and with the new cast members, “Sly joked on his Instagram this past weekend surrounded by mirrors.

There will be again actors of the stature of Dolph, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson, among others … whom they will gather in the fourth film Megan Fox, Andy García, or 50 Cent among others.

