Sofía Vergara celebrates her Latino roots by sharing fun family photos

As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the famous actress Sofía Vergara decided to share with her followers what it means to her to be Latina, and chose to do it through a series of comical images in which he showed how Colombians have fun.

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of “Modern Family” gave a taste of what happens in their family gatherings and parties, where laughter, dance and of course, the Colombian flavor reign.

“#Tbt to my family archives!”Sofía wrote to accompany the photo carousel where she goes out accompanied by several of her close relatives.

In the first image, Joe Manganiello’s wife is seen posing staring at the camera while wearing a look full of the colors of the Colombian flag: red, blue and yellow. To finish her outfit, Sofía Vergara added a striking feather hat with the same colors.

The comments of his compatriots did not wait under your post, congratulating her for putting the name of her country high and not forgetting where she came from despite her worldwide fame.

“You look incredible, a whole Colombian queen”, “Always so, wherever you go I love you”, “Always so familiar and proud of your roots“And” The best representation is the sombre vueltiao “, are some of the answers that the famous one obtained.

Sofía Vergara’s first project in the United States was as a presenter at the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network. There he met director Barry Sonnenfeld, who offered him the role of Girl in the movie Big trouble from Disney.

Nevertheless, It was thanks to her role in the popular series “Modern Family” that the Colombian achieved recognition not only from the publicbut from the experts. For this reason, it has received five Emmy nominations and five Golden Globe nominations.

