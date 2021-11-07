So you can get the Jarvan IV Worlds 2021 skin for free

The World Championship always leaves us aspects exclusive and that we cannot achieve at all times of the year. So, we have those skins that are carried out in honor of the winners of the international event, as well as those of «Championship»That a few champions have had the pleasure of receiving. This year the lucky one has been Jarvan IV, who has received that skin from Worlds 2021.

Now, as they have revealed from Riot Games, We can get this exclusive look for free, so we will avoid leaving those 1350 Riot Points. For this we will simply have to see the end of the Worlds 2021, in which DWG KIA and EDward Gaming they will fight in a last best of five to lift the Summoner’s Cup.

The skin Jarvan IV Worlds 2021 can be yours for free

Throughout the broadcast of the final, Riot Games to distribute a total of 10,000 Jarvan IV Worlds 2021 skins among all those users who are watching the series. As has happened throughout the international event, you will have to connect your League of Legends account to Twitch and, of course, view the meeting through the official website of LoLEsports.

Watch for a chance to earn Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV! We’re dropping 10,000 # Worlds2021 Jarvan IV skins during Finals as a thank you to fans! Watch on https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0 to get in on the action. pic.twitter.com/wOAwwJ6AHR – LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 1, 2021

Aside from having the option to get Jarvan IV Worlds 2021, he also you will continue to receive the drops that they have been releasing throughout the tournament. In this way, you can get more capsules that will give you different prizes, including the emotes and summoner icons that you will have already seen in your accounts. You can even complete that mission that has been active since the beginning of the Worlds 2021 whose objective is see the final of the tournament.

The match between DWG KIA and EDward Gaming will be played next November 6th and its expected time would be 13:00 hours (CET), although we must bear in mind that the closing ceremony of the competition must also take place.

