Should I be concerned if my son says he wants to be an influencer, youtuber or streamer when he grows up?

The Alpha generation (the children of millennials) are only 50% correct with television-related issues, but they do know how to download an app and that Wi-Fi is responsible for everything going well (digitally speaking). Much of his reality is mediated by a mobile device and, in his mind, being a youtuber, tiktoker or influencer is one of his great aspirations.

According to a study carried out by the AIMC, 89% of children between 6 and 13 years old consume videos on the Internet and spend almost 5 hours a day sitting in front of a screen. Therefore, it is not surprising that those who appear in these contents are also their role models. Part of this fascination comes from the astronomical figures that some young creators pocket, such as the 24 million euros a year that the 9-year-old youtuber Ryan Kaji entered in 2019, according to Forbes magazine.

Stimuli

Success, fame and self-esteem

‘Streamers’ like TheGrefg are a reference for children Twitch / TheGrefg

But why is that kind of success so important to alphas? “Being able to be recognized or followed by anonymous people affects my self-esteem (for example, my worth is greater if others recognize me). Another factor by which children are attracted to achieving success in Social Media is the perception of being able to achieve great benefits with less effort ”, shares Teresa Sánchez, director of the ‘University Expert in Intervention in Technological Addictions and Drug Dependence’ program at the University La Rioja International (UNIR).





However, reaching Kaji’s astronomical income is something that happens only rarely. “Most project themselves on success but not on failure. Almost always, success in social networks is usually temporary, therefore, in certain cases, fame could be achieved, but in an ephemeral way ”, he continues. That said, should parents worry about their kids wanting to be YouTubers?

The most famous children ‘youtubers’ accumulate millions of visits and a lot of advertising revenue Third parties

Having a Nobel Prize as a professional reference is not something common in a child. It is the characters acclaimed by mass society or popular culture who are located in that space. But now, they share influence with the Cristianos Ronaldos or Billie Eilish of the moment Vegetta777 with his videos for gamers or Ibai Llanos (streamer of the year in 2020 by Esports Awards). “In the case of children and young people, it is usually a space that leads them to imagine themselves in various situations, and this is closely related to the stage of development in which they are,” says Betzabé Lillo, an expert in Montessori education. and academic director of the International Canela Montessori Organization.





All these references influence the configuration of the child’s personality and behavior, also in the aspects that support their self-esteem. “An essential foundation that will influence what success and fame is for them is their self-esteem and the bond they have with adults, starting with their mothers and fathers, families, educators, …”, adds the educator.

For this reason, when young people begin to show a certain fascination for these types of professions and characters, it is important to share with them a broad concept on this matter. “We must include reflections on it in everyday life and above all listen to what it represents for them, before adopting a positive or negative stance in the face of this attraction. Perhaps it is not the fame that draws their attention, but the content that is being shared and the way of communicating that person has ”, adds the educator.

Young achievers

Reference models

Ibai Llanos is one of the most popular streamers among Spanish minors Twitch / @ ibai

That a girl wants to be a major streamer like Ibai Llanos responds to the reference model system. What happens with reference models is that they become channeling of values, which will define the ethics and way of acting of minors in society. “We cannot ignore that we find ourselves forming part of a new communication context with technological tools that are at the service of ideas. One of the central themes here is the importance of the content, the message to be transmitted and the way in which the person who receives it gets involved, interprets it and appropriates it, ”says Lillo.

Children imagine themselves in various situations, and this is closely related to their development







Betzabé LilloMontessori education expert





The problem arises when some of these youtubers, streamers or influencers launch messages that extol mediocrity, minimal effort, superlative materialism … Lillo invites us to reflect on the parents’ own responsibility when faced with these contents: “The negative consequences that we have observed do not They are rooted in the use of the internet or social networks, but it is something more in depth and is related to the presence and emotional ties that this child has with his environment. Social networks in these cases reflect through the behavior of children and young people many of the shortcomings that we have as a society. They are usually spaces to fill voids, to alienate oneself from everything that generates instability, pain and loneliness ”.





Another problem linked to the nature of these professions is that the personal field is confused with the work one. “Being youtuber or influencer is currently considered one more economic activity, in which immediacy, exclusivity, creativity, continuous availability and the difficulties to separate social life from work predominate”, adds Sánchez.

A fake message

The law of least effort?

Daniel Middleton became a millionaire commenting on his video game games on YouTube, but his example is not the norm Other sources

For the first time in recent history, the Alpha generation testifies that effort does not have to be linked to success, in a broad sense. This is the situation that their parents, the millennials, are going through, who are the most educated generation and who encounter the most obstacles to obtaining decent working conditions or a simple job. Given this framework, observing how a youtuber can make gold without prior training or technical excellence is encouraging.

A priori, it seems that with little effort a lot can be achieved, and that message also penetrates the parents







Teresa SanchezExpert in technological addictions UNIR





“Effort can play a relative role. A priori, it seems that with little effort, much can be achieved, and if that message also penetrates the parents, it is possible that the message that is given to the children about the effort has changed with respect to the traditional one. The intergenerational balance may be at the base of an orientation towards the idea that effort is not always (or almost never) rewarded ”, reflects the one from the ‘Psiconline’ group of UNIR.





Furthermore, Lillo encourages the use of these new digital professions to redefine the meaning of effort and separate it from what is achieved through fatigue, burden and an excessive investment of time. “If there is a child or young person who designs a project and implements it enjoying, trusting in the process until they have a new idea that allows them to move forward, creating and co-creating, without stress, does that mean that they do not make an effort?” educator. The expert in Montessori methodology encourages parents to dialogue with their children about the competencies required by these professions: “What abilities, skills or competencies for life are involved in someone who is a youtuber? Here a universe of possibilities opens up, from the contribution, for example, of Audiovisual Communication ”, he comments.

A healthy approach

AuronPlay has managed to make his hobby a very well paid profession AuronPlay

Parental alarms may go off when children express their intention to become content creators on social media. But this aspiration, in itself, does not have to reverse gravity. “Aspiration is a goal, but if it is accompanied by a good educational base, as well as the knowledge of the tools that I will need to successfully face this profession, the difficulties are reduced. There will be people who do very well and know how to manage it and others who do not, ”thinks Sánchez.

They must understand that any creative process requires discipline







Betzabé LilloMontessori education expert





In fact, explaining to minors all the stages involved in these jobs, beyond the results on the screen, can connect them with reality. “Understanding that any creative process requires discipline, and discipline can be understood as the ability we have to know ourselves and manage to self-manage our time, connect with our wanting to do and not focus exclusively on ‘duty’, set goals and open up different possibilities to achieve them ”, Lillo emphasizes.





The doctor in psychology warns about the importance of avoiding that it becomes the central activity of the child: “That their exposure be progressive and safeguard the limits corresponding to the personal aspects that they do not want to transmit to others. It can begin as a complement to the child’s training, with other activities appropriate to his or her age ”.