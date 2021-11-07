Shawn Rhoden, professional bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia champion, dies at 46

Shawn Rhoden, a Jamaican-American bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia champion, has died at the age of 46, his trainer Chris Aceto confirmed on Saturday. Although little information has been revealed, close sources told the Generation Iron portal that the athlete suffered a fatal heart attack.

After turning pro in 2010, the bodybuilder progressed and was crowned Mr. Olympia eight years later, becoming at age 43 the oldest man to win the most prestigious title in his sport.

Rhoden faced battles with alcohol and became embroiled in controversy in 2019 when he was reported by a bodybuilder for sexually assaulting her a year earlier at a Utah state hotel. He was charged and banned from competing in Mr. Olympia; the case had not been solved at the time of his death.

For their part, multiple colleagues of Rhoden took to social networks to pay tribute to him after his death.

“I am shocked to learn of the passing of Mr. Olympia, Shawn Rhoden. […] He was always a gentleman with me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family, “bodybuilding legend Rich Gaspari posted on his Instagram account.

Bodybuilder Vinnie Rasu wrote that he is “shattered” as Rhoden was not just a friend, but his “idol.” Meanwhile, Cedric McMillan, winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic, shared a photo showing him with Rhoden.