Serie A | The Juventus of Turin beats Fiorentina by the minimum

Massimiliano Allegri knew perfectly well that he needed to improve the performance of Juventus Turin in Serie A. The reason? The last two blows suffered in the competition won by Inter Milan, given that the bianconeri they were outmatched by Sassuolo and Hellas Verona. Of course, they had recovered their smile in a Champions League in which they continue to walk with a firm step in the group stage. As for Fiorentina, they entrusted themselves to the sweet moment their young star is going through: Dusan Vlahovic.

The first half would pass without any shot on goal from the locals, to which it is convenient to add a great intervention by Mattia Perin to support Allegri’s team. After the resumption, Álvaro Morata, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, would have an interesting opportunity to surpass the Vecchia Signora. What’s more, he would end up seeing the goal soon after, but the braid would invalidate said so much due to the illegal position of the former Real Madrid and Chelsea. In the aftermath of the stake, Juventus would be imposed on Fiorentina thanks to the success of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (1 – 0). In addition, the entity viola would end up outnumbered by the expulsion of Nikola Milenkovic.

