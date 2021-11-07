See what Anne Hathaway looks like with super short hair

For most of the celebrities, changes happen very frequently. And it is that in order to stay current both singers, actresses and television presenters, they try to wear different hair looks, and many times that not only implies hairstyles, but more drastic things such as a haircut, as Catherine did recently. Siachoque, in his case to give life to his new character.

That “sacrifice” he just did too Anne Hathawaywho I knowe ditched her long hair to sport a modern and sexy cut that’s somewhere between a bob and a pixie. Of course, it is not that he did it for pleasure, but to interpret his character in the movie Armageddon Time. And it is that, in the images, the talented actress appears very smiling on the set of said film.

Now some think that Hathaway did not get rid of her beautiful hair and that this is just a wig, although we have to admit that it looks very real. Taking into account that the artist has made drastic changes to her looks for other projects, it would not be a surprise if all her hair was cut to give this new character more veracity.

Haircut or wig, the truth is that this style looks great on the actress and although with long hair it also looks spectacular, a change never hurts. Do you like the way it looks?

