SEE TODAY, GP Mexico LIVE LIVE ONLINE FREE via ESPN, ESPN Play, FOX Action and FOX Sports in CDMX with Checo Pérez: race time and 4K TV channels | FULL-SPORTS

F1. At the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, the details of the GP Mexico (LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | FREE), by the signal of ESPN, Star Plus, FOX Action and FOX Sports, this Sunday in a race of the Formula One World Cup. The competition begins at 2:00 p.m. in Peru and one less from Mexico, and its main protagonists are Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

According to an official bulletin, on Saturday, November 6, the Mexican Grand Prix registered a total attendance of 135 thousand fans. A cut had been made during the third practice where a total of 117,415 people was reached, but for the classification, 135,693 were reached.

A topic to consider this Sunday for the Grand Prix of Mexico City it is the weather. According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security, this Sunday will be a sunny day, no chance of rain, so get ready to go as cool as possible to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Mercedes took the front row of the grid for the Mexican Grand Prix. The challenge will be to hold off the mighty Red Bulls, including Max Verstappen’s, throughout 71 laps on Sunday. Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton took advantage of what Verstappen called a “terrible” qualifying from Red Bull on Saturday for Mercedes to go out one and two for the first time this season.

Bottas will start from the position of honor and, more importantly, Hamilton will have an early lead over Verstappen, his rival in the championship fight. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points with five races remaining in the best Formula One match in years. “It is a surprise for us to see ourselves in the front row”Lewis admitted.

To see Formula 1 Live like this event in Spain you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels that we will present below.

Mexican GP: race schedules

Mexico – 1.00 pm

Peru – 2.00 pm

Ecuador – 2.00 pm

Colombia – 2.00 pm

Bolivia – 3.00 pm

Venezuela – 3.00 pm

Uruguay – 4.00 pm

Paraguay – 4.00 pm

Argentina – 4.00 pm

Brazil – 4.00 pm

Chile – 4.00 pm

Spain – 8.00 pm

It was a real surprise. The altitude of Mexico City was supposed to turn the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome into Red Bull territory. Verstappen and his teammate, Mexican Sergio Pérez, looked strong in practice and during the first two qualifying stages.

Hamilton himself didn’t seem sure how Mercedes could have the upper hand on Sunday. But if he succeeds, the British driver could cut Verstappen’s lead in the championship contest. Verstappen seeks the first F1 title of his career and Hamilton the eighth, which would set a new record, passing Michael Schumacher.

Pérez will start fourth, a disappointing result at home in front of a crowd of 100,000 who cheered him on every lap. Pérez, the only Mexican driver in F1, is adored in Mexico City and it was expected that he would have a realistic chance of clinching the top starting position and even a race win.

Red Bull had faced nagging questions about whether it would order Perez to let Verstappen pass to take the win and improve his chances of being champion, depriving the Mexican of a home win. The team’s priority strategy will now be to find a way to get past Mercedes.

Asked whether talks about Red Bull’s dominance motivated Mercedes, Bottas and Hamilton denied that it affected qualification. “We didn’t even know that this was happening.”Hamilton warned. Verstappen attributed his qualifying problems to poor tire management in the final session and an incident in front of him, when Yuki Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri went off the track and interfered with Perez.

This forced the Mexican to refrain from taking a curve and going off the track, when Verstappen approached at full speed. “I don’t know what happened in front of me. I only saw a lot of dust and I thought a car had hit “Verstappen said. I leaned back slightly. There was no yellow flag so I kept moving forward, but I was practically finished “added.

Hamilton has won seven titles, including the last four. Verstappen is looking for his first title. The Dutchman won in Mexico in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton took him last year. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.