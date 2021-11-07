See Checo Pérez live at the Mexican Grand Prix?

The moment has arrived. Formula 1 has returned to Mexico after being absent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Checo is the great protagonist, because he lives his best moment since he arrived at the Great Circus, thanks to his signing with Red Bull, which was already one of the best-positioned teams among the Mexican fans.

This is because max Verstappen has captivated new fans thanks to his driving style and because in Mexico he has already won twice, one of them in 2017, when he arrived at the Mexican racetrack, aboard a minibus. 🤣

With Red Bull, Czech has options to make history, from the outset improve the seventh place with Force India, which so far is his best result at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but he could also get on the podium and surpass Pedro Rodríguez.

Pedro achieved the fourth place in the 1968 Mexican Grand Prix, even though he started from twelfth place. Checo feeds the options of beating Pedro Rodríguez after getting on the podium in the last two races, both in the United States and in Turkey.

Where can I see Checo Pérez live at the Mexican GP?

Saturday November 6, the activity on the track begins at 11:00 with the third free practice, while the qualifying session, the first direct competition between pilots, starts at 14:00 and will define the starting order for Sunday. Channel 5, Fox Sports 3, Star Action, Star +, and F1 TV they will have the live broadcast.

The mere good comes Sunday, November 7, on the day of the race, which starts at 1:00 p.m. and you can follow it live on open television on Channel 5, in addition to Fox Sports 3, Star Action, Star + and F1 TV.

Who are the favorites?

Since the return of Formula 1 to Mexico in 2015, Red Bull and Mercedes have shared the victories at the Hermanos Rodríguez. Max Verstappen won in 2017 and 2018, while Lewis Hamilton was crowned in 2016 and 2019, while Nico Rosberg won in 2015.

In this way, heThe favorites are Verstappen and Hamilton, but you have to keep an eye on Valtteri Bottas and, of course, Checo Pérez, who will have many options if he is located in the first two rows of the salda grid.

The Ferraris are also strong, especially in the case of Charles Leclerc and waters with Lando Norris and his McLaren.