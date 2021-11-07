Santiago Solari highlights that America does not have to go through Repechage

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 23:38:53





Santiago Solari, technician of the America, stressed that accessing the Quarterfinals directly helps to avoid the risks that are run in the Repechage, which is played at a single match. What’s more, does not see benefits or any contradictory situation that affects their squad having almost two weeks of stoppage prior to the start of the Liguilla.

“You always think you’re in the top four because we eliminate a game in which many things can happen in a short time. The tournament takes you 17 games to eliminate six teams and then in 90 minutes another six teams are eliminated, then there emotions are on the surface and the margin of error is minimal and we avoid that ”, he commented at the end of the match against Rayados, which ended in a goalless draw.

The technician also showed no concern for the lack of triumph that his squad has had in this closing of the Regular Phase, including the fall in the Final of the Concacaf Champions League a week and a half ago, precisely against Rayados.

“Sports people have a way of seeing the objectives and it is step by step, we have to always be the same, regularity dominates, there are other elements. The individual quality, the hierarchy, the decisions. They can count the defeats, but also the triumphs that we have had to be leaders”, He commented.

Solari will give his team a rest on this FIFA Date and then return to training waiting to meet the rival they will face at the beginning of the Liguilla.