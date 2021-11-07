Samsung prepares to win the fiercest war in the world’s most strategic industry

Lee Jae-yong, a descendant of the family that founded Samsung in 1938, was released from prison, where he served two sentences after being convicted of his involvement in a bribery scandal, and is now taking full control of the empire from his father, Lee. Kun-hee, who died last year.

Samsung Electronics (SE) is a giant. The South Korean tech company is the greatest jewel in the crown of the mighty chaebol (as the country’s conglomerates are known) Samsung. It makes more smartphones than any other company in the world, in addition to home appliances and entertainment systems.

It dominates the manufacture of memory chips, which are used to store data in electronic devices and whose price has been pushed up by the global shortage of semiconductors. SE’s annual revenue of $ 200 billion isn’t much less than Apple, the most valuable firm in history, and it’s sitting on a $ 100 billion pile of money..

Now both SE and his group, whose name means “three stars,” are entering a critical new chapter. In August Lee Jae-yong, a descendant of the family that founded Samsung in 1938, was released from prison, where he served two sentences after being convicted of his involvement in a bribery scandal. He is finally taking full control of the empire from his father, Lee Kun-hee, who died last year. The succession was complicated first by the coma state in which Lee Sr. was in for six years, then by the conviction of his son for bribery, linked to SE’s efforts to obtain government support for the merger of two subsidiaries of Samsung that would cement its control.

Free at last, Lee has big plans for the company, which wants it to become as dominant in state-of-the-art logic chips, used to process information, as it is already in memory chips and cell phones. That will pit SE head-on with powerhouses like Taiwan’s TSMC and US Intel, entering fierce global competition for one of the world’s most strategic industries.

October 7 SE confirmed that it will manufacture some of the most advanced logic microprocessors in the world, based on its novel “gate-all-around” architecture with transistors that will measure 3 nanometers (billionths of a meter) in 2022.

He also surprised analysts by announcing a plan to mass-produce two-nanometer chips starting in 2025. It is forecast to invest a staggering $ 37 billion in capital expenditures across all of its businesses this year.. And it’s winning new customers, like Nvidia, an American chip designer, and Tesla, the electric vehicle maker.

Deep consequences

The outcome of Lee’s gamble will have profound consequences, and not just for Samsung. It’s important to South Korea, whose president justified Lee’s parole by saying it was in the national interest, given the importance of chaebol to the economy. And it will influence the global semiconductor industry, the critical nature of which has been highlighted by the global shortage of chips. To ensure success, the man whom his acquaintances describe as shy, decent, and cunning must also add a degree of impiety.

SE is a complex corporate creature with a strategic challenge and a poor performance on the stock market. It is best understood as a group divided into two main businesses. The former produces “equipment”: mobile phones, televisions, and household appliances. The second manufactures “components” that are used in Samsung’s own equipment, in addition to selling them to external customers, such as Apple.

Samsung divides its equipment business into two divisions: on the one hand TV and household appliances such as washing machines, and on the other hand digital devices (mainly cell phones). The components business also encompasses semiconductors and displays.

The equipment business is not an engine for growth. In the hierarchy of Lee’s SE operations, people close to the company say, appliances are in the bottom row, below the TV unit, with similarly narrow margins, but with a greater role in strengthening the valuable brand of Samsung Electronics. Next comes the smartphone business, which, at the beginning of the last decade, contributed more than half of the profits. Though its obituary has been written multiple times, it still makes a lot of money, and thanks to a new assortment of best-selling phones with folding screens, it generates some renewed optimism.

At the top of the hierarchy are semiconductors. Historically Samsung Electronics has focused on memory chips, where has 44% of the global market for chips called DRAM (used for permanent storage in cell phones). The memory business contributes just over 20% of revenue but almost half of operating profit. Almost everything else is potentially expendable in the service of your juicy margins.

If an “equipment” business has a disagreement with a component unit on price or other terms, say people at the firm, the components business takes precedence.

According to the company Its unique ecosystem benefits from having various businesses that allow internal innovation while providing stability in the ups and downs of industrial cycles.

In expansion

Samsung Electronics is also considering a $ 17 billion plant to make state-of-the-art logic chips in Texas, to respond to the United States’ desire to attract more chip manufacturing from Asia (and possibly take advantage of a belated $ 52 billion subsidy to the industry). of semiconductors that the North American Congress is evaluating). And the new customers he’s courting, like Nvidia and Tesla, have no overlap with his other businesses, says CLSA’s Sanjeev Rana.

The complicated geopolitics of semiconductors might help. While the rising “techno-nationalism” around chip design and manufacturing makes governments prefer production and local champions may still end up benefiting SE.

As China’s military pressure on Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, increases, fears for the future of TSMC grow. According to another semiconductor executive, many firms using TSMC are rushing to reduce their exposure to the Taiwanese company just in case.

Being TSMC’s closest rival, Samsung could be a huge beneficiary. SE has the largest industrial complex of semiconductor factories and engineers in the world and some of the best chip technologysays Mark Newman, a former Samsung group executive who is the commercial head of Nobolt, a battery startup.

Alternatives of action

One way to speed up the transition would be to split SE into its constituent businesses, as investment bankers have long advocated. This would also eliminate the potential conflicts of interest that have affected the SE division.

But neither a split nor a new listing appears likely. Lee seems reluctant to consider the radical first option. An attempt to persuade SE of a new listing in 2016, promoted with a campaign by Elliot Management, a US hedge fund that had bought a stake in the group, failed.

Aware of this, shareholders are puttingPut pressure on Samsung Electronics to at least do something about your unused money. An alternative would be to complete a large acquisition. The company affirms that “the founding family is clearly aligned with all the other shareholders in their objective of creating maximum value and seeing that this value is adequately reflected in the market”.

For it to make a material difference in SE’s financial performance, any business would have to be large. Lee’s predisposition and preferences make this unlikely for software and services. That leaves chipmaking as the place where the firm’s money could be spent. A potential purchase target is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch firm specializing in the fast-growing market for automotive chips.. With a market valuation of 50 billion, it would be a heavy burden, but not impossible.

For Samsung Electronics to become a logic chip star to rival TSMC, Lee will have to exercise his muscles.

Last year he vowed not to hand over driving the SE to his sons (although the Lees are likely to retain the largest stake in the company through various family-controlled vehicles).

The promise of being the last Lee to lead the firm, combined with what people at the company say are other improvements in corporate governance, paves the way for leadership for its multitude of talented executives. They must hope that Lee will leave them a legacy that is less complicated than his father’s.

