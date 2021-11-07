Salman Khan and Bhagyashree meet adorable Maine Pyaar Kiya on Ka Vaar weekend, look

Bhagyashree will be one of Salman Khan’s first co-stars on Big Boss 15 episode Weekend Ka Vaar. Colors have shared a glimpse of their reunion on social media.

Bhagyashree wore a light pink saree while Salman Khan appeared on the show in a fluffy suit. In the video, Bhagirashri took the podium as Salman Khan entered the group by bike. The actors sang the Tum Ladki Ho song from their 1989 film. They held hands as Salman continued to spin.

Salman and Bhagyashree were relatively new when they starred in Maine Pyaar Kiya. While Rajshri Production was Bhagyashree’s first film as an actor, it was Salman’s first as a lead. He made his acting debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said: “Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) has been dubbed in a dozen languages. It was the biggest hit, whether in Tamil, Telugu or Spanish. I went to Spain a few years ago and people knew me from the film. “I would say that multilingualism is my strength.”

«I have been so lucky and blessed. I couldn’t have improved it and I don’t think I would like to replace Maine Pyar Kiya with any other project right now. But money is crazy now and I’m happy to be back in time. Bhagyashree was last seen in Thalaivii, with Kangana Ranaut, and has Radhe Shyam with Prabhas in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has Antim: The Final Truth ready for release. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018). Also participating in the film is Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. While Salman plays the cop, Ayush is seen as a gangster in the movie.