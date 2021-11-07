Rockstar Games shows you what GTA Trilogy looks like on Switch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Fortunately for all the followers of GTA, it didn’t take long since the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition until its release date. It is due to its proximity that those responsible for the renewed collection have just shown how it looks on each platform, and we are sure that you are curious about one in particular: that of the Switch.

This is what Grand Theft Auto looks like on the Switch

It sounds even hard to believe that there are only 4 days left before fans of the popular saga can get their hands on the new versions. And even, we are sure that it will be the first time for many users of Nintendo consoles to try Rockstar Games games.

That is precisely why we know the doubts that are had about the version for the hybrid console in relation to its appearance and performance in general, so we are showing you, throughout the note, some official screenshots that have just been shared .

What do you think of the graphics on the hybrid console?

If your question is if you can enjoy the 3 Grand Theft Auto titles on the Nintendo Switch, we hope that the images can help you know. Also, having the ability to test each game anywhere doesn’t sound bad at all, does it?

Of course, Rockstar Games also published screenshots of the versions for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles, which you can see if you go to their official site.

It is the first time that Nintendo users will receive the GTA trilogy

We remind you that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It will be available next November 11 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the hybrid console version? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Summary



Source