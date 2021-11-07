Robert Downey Jr. dedicates a beautiful letter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he talks about the “power of alliances, sacrifices and love”

The recent publication of the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is revealing a great deal of information that until now we did not know about the MCU. The last thing we could read a beautiful letter that Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) has dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all its members.

Robert Downey Jr. begins the letter by talking about his own origins as Iron Man and how the first film developed, which marked the starting gun for a story that would culminate after a decade with Avengers: Endgame. The actor remembers the exact moment when Jon Favreau had the reveal that the movie was going to work: “(Me, looking at him) ‘What’s up, boss?’ (Him, looking at Gwyneth Paltrow) ‘I just realized this movie is going to work.’ “, relates Downey Jr. “It turned out he was right, but there were other oxymoronic keys to the unexpected success of ‘Iron Man’, such as a) unorthodox efficiency, b) relentless development.”

“This Avengers thing seemed inevitable”

After talking about Iron Man, Downey Jr talks about the rest of the MCU characters, starting with his two trinity companions: “When Thor and then Cap arrived strong and healthy, this Avengers thing seemed inevitable. But wait, three heroes with different tones and influences, how could they fit into a fourth dimension? I guess the answer was obvious, in hindsight.” The three characters have been the axes of the UCM, being Iron Man and Captain America who turned the MCU upside down with Civil War.

But here the praise for his companions does not end. Downey Jr also mentions the incredible addition of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chris Pratt (Star Lord) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), for instance. What’s more, remember Chadwick Boseman: “the most thoughtful and down-to-earth leader of the group“, and Black Panther like”a paradigm shift that took too long“to arrive. mentions Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), despite not being strictly within the UCM.

Finally, mentions Kevin Feige as the architect of everything and notes that he still maintains contact with main avengers Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (Iron Patriot), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch).

And as a culmination, dedicate a few words to the fans, the “co-drivers of this narrative“:”I hope these films have sparked a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and fighting intolerance with the power of alliances, sacrifice, and love. At this point Tony would say, ‘You’re welcome.’ I will balance it with an eternal and limitless thank you. “