Robert Downey Jr. as ‘Iron Man’, a huge risk for Marvel

Lto movie ‘Hombre de Hierro’, interpreted by Robert Downey Jr, it was a success. The film was the first in the universe Marvel And there is no doubt that both the actor and the production were up to the task. However, what now seems obvious was not so clear at first.

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios, does not hide it: “I was lucky to be involved in the films of Spider-Man and the X-Men. But we wanted to make a film of Hombre de Hierro. And I still think the biggest risk we took, as far-fetched as it may seem right now, was hiring Robert Downey Jr. “

In any case, the manager has no problem recognizing that the bet, finally, was very successful. “It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in founding the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Without Robert We won’t be where we are now I really think so, “he explains.

Doubts about Robert Downey Jr.

The actor was well known before becoming an Ironman. Anyway, from Marvel they were not clear that it would adapt to that record. “He was an amazing actor. Everybody knew he was. But he wasn’t an action star. He wasn’t exactly a big name star. And we quickly realized the risk involved, as I have said elsewhere. Sometimes not to hire him, “insists Feige.