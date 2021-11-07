Rihanna entered the list of the richest women in the United States according to Forbes magazine

Forbes magazine published the list of women with the most money in the United States that includes both businesswomen and women in sports and art.

To celebrate their successes in every field they serve, Forbes magazine released the seventh annual list of the world’s richest women.

Some women increased their wealth by 31% from last year, generating a $ 118 billion increase in total.

Who are the three richest women in the United States according to Forbes

1 Diane Hendricks



Diane Hendricks. The number 1 according to Forbes. Photo / Twitter

co-founder and president of ABC Supply Co. Inc. In 2015, it was ranked 159th on the Forbes list of the richest people. His company, ABC Supply Co, is the largest wholesale roofing distributor in the United States. The fortune of the businesswoman raised to an estimated 11 billion.

2. Judy Faulkner

He has a fortune of 6.5 billion dollars. She is the CEO and founder of Epic Systems, a Wisconsin-based healthcare software company. In 2013, Forbes called her “the most powerful woman in healthcare” And on the magazine’s 2016 list of the world’s billionaires, he was ranked 722 with a net worth of $ 2.4 billion.

3.Meg Whitmen

$ 6.3 billion This businesswoman, x candidate for governor of California, has been president and CEO of eBay.

Whitmen led the growth of this from a starting point of about 30 employees and revenues of about $ 4 million. up to approximately 15,000 employees and more than $ 8 billion in annual revenue.

She is now the CEO of Quibi, the new short format video platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg, which launched in April 2020. Whitmen has a fortune valued at $ 6.3 billion.



Rihanna. The singer makes money thanks to her lingerie business. Photo / file

The singer, with a strong presence in the music industry, has her place among billionaires for her participation in the Fenty Beauty company which became his main supply of profit.

Rihanna exploits the possibilities of her company and the lingerie brand Savage & Fenty also the successes of her career as a singer and songwriter.

Rihanna has, according to Forbes, a wealth of 1.7 billion dollars, making her the richest musician in the world and the second richest woman in show business, after Oprah Winfrey.

As already said, it is her music that has made her so rich. Most of his fortune, about $ 1.4 billion, comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can confirm that it owns 50%.



Fenty. Rihanna’s Beauty line. Photo / file

Most of the rest is due to her involvement in her lingerie business, Savage x Fenty, estimated to be worth $ 270 million, and her income from her career as a musician and actress.

While Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity to leverage her social media presence – she has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter – to create a beauty brand, she is the most successful beauty entrepreneur.

Fenty Beauty, which is a 50% joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, Directed by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world, it was launched in 2017.

Their products are available in a wide range of colors – the base is offered in 50 shades, including the harder-to-find, darker shades and are modeled in their advertising by an equally diverse group of people.