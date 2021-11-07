Rihanna Announces The Date For Her Next SavagaeXFenty Show And It Is Clear That She Will Show Off Sensuality | Fashion and Beauty

Rihanna he keeps making us wait for those of us who are looking forward to new songs of his. Her facet as a businesswoman continues to be a priority and her lingerie brand steals a lot of time. But what if you put the two together? Hopefully in the next SavageXFenty show I will present some new single. But for now that’s just a dream.

What is real is the new SavageXFenty show that, once again, we can follow through Amazon Prime Video. “Oh do you think you’re ready ?! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 ”, he asked.

And yes, of course we are prepared, and we already have a date to attend the parade which, if we build on the previous two, it is clear that it will be full of glamor, sensuality and music. “👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 droppin 9/24. Only in @amazonprimevideo”It announced.

Parade ready

Let’s put that on the agenda 24th September in which the singer will present the new collection of her lingerie brand. Herself, once again, has become the best model for the images with which he makes this ad. A video in which he once again highlights the few qualms he has to show his body.

In his previous show he featured Rosalia on stage. This year he has not yet revealed any of the surprises he has in store, but surely there are. And surely it will also be a inclusive show in which different colors, genres, sizes and origins will meet.

Millionaire businesswoman

A new achievement as an entrepreneur, facet with which she has managed to knead a fortune of 1400 million euros. Her cosmetics brand, which has recently added perfume, the lingerie brand and everything that revolves around her beauty brands, have made it possible for her to put music aside.

If we talk about women dedicated to entertainment, only Oprah Winfrey has a fortune greater than yours. He hasn’t released an album for five years, but there are still many who are looking forward to his return. Will he ever get there or will he think he no longer needs it?

What there is no doubt is that the parade on September 24 will be one more of those fantasies that knows how to embroider and with which every day it gains more followers.