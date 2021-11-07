Rihanna announces date for long-awaited Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna is poised to revolutionize the fashion industry again. Although the singer’s fans are still waiting for news of a new album, the truth is that Barbados seems to be more focused on consolidating its Savage x Fenty lingerie firm and its Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand.

If a few weeks ago the artist announced her first perfume in networks, now she has set Instagram on fire with a message that is highly anticipated by her millions of followers around the world. “Oh, do you think you’re ready?”, The actress also asks next to a video that in just a few days already accumulates more than ten million views and 38,000 comments.





In the clip Rihanna appears dressed in two very suggestive outfits to reveal a date: September 24. That day, the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 parade will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, a show of height with which the 33-year-old artist will surely leave you speechless again.

Rihanna rejoins Amazon to broadcast her third Savage x Fenty show

At the moment, details are unknown such as the models and artists who will participate in this parade that last year managed to end the reign of Victoria’s Secret and its television show with angels as protagonists. Only with the two looks that the singer wears in the clip, a metallic blue minidress with an open back that reveals a thong and a fishnet dress, it is already intuited that it will be a show with many very daring and sexy clothes and, the most important, with models of all sizes.

Irina Shayk at the Savage x Fenty Vol.2 fashion show. Other sources

And it is precisely the inclusiveness that Rihanna defends has been key to making Savage x Fenty one of the leading lingerie firms of the moment. The first edition was already one of intentions with the participation of models who broke the stereotypes of beauty. A revolution that was consolidated in the second edition of the parade, which was attended by celebrities such as Paloma Elsesser, Demi Moore and Lizzo, as well as drag artists Gigi Goode and Jaren Merrell.

