Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are trending again: PHOTOS

Rihanna is a trend and no, unfortunately it is not for the release of new music. A few months ago she was proclaimed one of the few billionaire women in the world thanks to her high-quality cosmetics brand ‘Fenty’ and also rejected from a dive for not wearing identification. Since then it had not managed to be a trend until yesterday.

The singer’s fans were very excited to see a reunion of great artists, Rihanna visited her friend rapper Nicki Minaj along with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, after the fever they unleashed in May after being followed again on Instagram and create a lot of controversy around a collaboration.

Now they are again positioned as a trend for a photo published by Nicki. His published photo shows Nicki Minaj’s family with Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky sitting in an armchair. The rapper shared it with the phrase “I love her”

The artists collaborated in 2011 for the realization of “Fly”, so this meeting has come to raise the hopes of the public about the return of Rihanna after 5 years out of the musical world in collaboration with Minaj.

After posting the photo, Nicki shared two videos, one posing with Rihanna and another with Rihanna’s niece, Majesty, in which her aunt is seen recording them.

Minaj was aware of the furor that her publications caused, she even shared in her Instagram stories the positioning of both as a trend on Twitter, finally she finished setting the internet on fire with a photo posted where she is seen in the company of the entire Rihanna family.

Another thing that moved within the artist’s publications is that it can be seen that the little son of Nicky and Kenneth Petty, whom they refer to as “papa bear” affectionately, being excited to share that moment with the family.

However, it is not clear when the date happened because Minaj shared photos with Petty and her son a few days ago wearing the same outfits, it is believed that the photos were perhaps a day before or are simply simple mortals who also repeat outfits.

