Ricardo Ferretti returned with other colors to the Tigres stadium, after eleven years at the head of the feline team

The FC Juárez coach and former Tigres coach, Ricardo Ferretti, received a warm welcome on his return to the University Stadium, within the framework of Day 17 of the Apertura 2021.

When he appeared on the pitch, the feline followers cheered and chanted the ‘Tuca’, helmsman of the border club, who assumed this position after finishing an eleven-year stint on the Monterrey bench.

Ricardo Ferretti Imago7

Ricardo Ferretti led Tigres in three stages, the most recent from Apertura 2010, and came looking to rebuild the path of the team, which at that time had problems of descent.

For the Apertura 2011, Ferretti led the team to the championship by defeating Santos in the final, which ended a 29-year drought without a championship, after the most recent had been in the 1981-1982 season.

Later, more positive results came for Ferretti, since led Tigres to four more Liga MX titles, one from the Concacaf Champions League and others from alternate tournaments such as Campeón de Campeones and Copa MX.

Now, the helmsman returned to the University Stadium to face Tigres on the last day of this contest and was received with an ovation by the followers of the New Leonese team.