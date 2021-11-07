Review of Infinite (Amazon Prime Video): Antoine Fuqua Film

A villain who, to end his own suffering, wants to end the world. A hero who, reluctant at first, is the only person who can stop him. ‘Infinite’ is a story that we have already been told multiple times. Good against evil, altruism against selfishness. As a viewer, you have the feeling of reliving decaffeinated scenes from other stories and something similar happens to the protagonist. Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) is an “infinity,” a man who has brief, blurry visions of his past lives. What is clear is that the movie that Amazon Prime premiered on its streaming service on October 22 has a weakness for repetitions. But is it worth seeing the same thing, again? Here we leave you our review of the movie Infinite.

Synopsis

Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) has always believed that the vivid visions he has suffered since he was a teenager were the result of his schizophrenia. But when a group of strangers assure him that he is the key to avoiding the end of the world, McCauley will have to immerse himself in his hallucinations to discover who he really is.

Review of the movie Infinite (2021) from Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Antoine fuqua and adapted by Ian Shorr and Todd Stein from a novel by D. Eric Maikranz, ‘The Reincarnationist Papers’, the Infinite movie It begins with a voiceover that informs us of the existence of a group of “chosen ones” called the Infinites. These people (we never know how they came about) have the power to remember all their past lives and the skills they learned in them. This knowledge makes them a kind of superheroes, but so much wisdom has not managed to prevent them from being separated into two opposing factions.

Nihilists vs Believers

On one side are the Nihilists, led Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who consider that what happens to them is a curse and want to end humanity to stop the reincarnation cycle. On the opposite side are the Believers who think it is their duty to use their power to improve the world. As I have said, we know this information as soon as the film begins and yet the protagonist receives it, in an almost identical dialogue, half an hour later. Seriously, what happens to this movie with reruns? All that initial time in which we know something that the protagonist does not know about himself, the only thing that happens is that we distance ourselves from him and his experiences. A separation that the film never manages to shorten.

Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie Infinite

Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) is a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, without work and who makes and sells katanas (he was a Samurai in a past life) on the black market in order to pay the rent. All his life he has believed that the images in his head are hallucinations, when in reality they are memories of his reincarnations. We should discover all this with him, that would help us to empathize with his process of self-discovery. But the Infinite movie decides to self-boycott and spoil what is happening to him from the beginning. While he feels confused and frustrated because he does not understand what is happening to him, we are waiting for the story to advance so that they tell us something new that we do not know.

The address of Antoine Fuqua

Antoine fuqua directs a film in which information is poorly distributed and times are poorly measured. There is data that is repeated and dialogues with explanations that go on forever while other details are overlooked, developed too quickly or left unanswered. For example, why are only a limited number of people reincarnated? Or why is the last past life of McCauley seems to occur in the present if he in this life is a man of fifty years?

The action scenes are not badly shot, they are dynamic and spectacular but it gives the feeling that Fuqua tries to distract us with explosions and unexpected shootings of the multiple loose ends that the script has. If we add to this some uncharismatic characters who fail to lift the comic scenes or naturalize the excessively dramatic dialogues, we have very little to hold onto to enjoy it. The leap into the void that would have to be done to overcome so many mistakes would be even greater than his own McCauley in the trailer. Driving your motorcycle at full speed to the edge of a cliff to land on the wing of an airplane. And to overcome that, I am afraid, is impossible.

Final opinion of the movie Infinite (2021) from Amazon Prime Video

To Amazon Prime Video Infinite movie not being original does not make it bad. After all, all the stories have already been told. The problem is that what he chooses to retell is a half-baked story, with somewhat bland characters and with too much faith that his scenes of explosions and shootings manage to compensate for the lack of interest in his script.

Premiere and Technical Sheet

Original title: Infinite

Gender: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Official Site: Infinite on Amazon Prime Video

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: October 28, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video

Producer: Say Bonaventura Pictures, Paramount Pictures

Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: 106 min.

Year: 2021

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years

Artistic file

Address: Antoine fuqua

Script: John Lee Hancock, Ian Shorr. Novel: D. Eric Maikranz

Music: Harry Gregson-Williams

Photography: Mauro fiore

Distribution: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Wallis Day, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kae Alexander, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones

Poster

Trailer