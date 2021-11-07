Review: Coldplay return with ‘Music of the Spheres’

You can’t defend the lyrics on this new Coldplay album.

In a song from “Music of the Spheres”, which carries a kind of general concept about the citizens of a distant galaxy, singer Chris Martin sings these words in this order: “We are only human / But we are capable of being kind / For they call us humanity ”.

In another, he compares himself to a broken record that “doesn’t sound good,” and then utters the same phrase backwards, I suppose to prove it?

“Drocer nekorb a ekil mi,” sings Martin, an all-time grotesque that no one can say looked good on paper.

But if these embarrassments deserve all the stares they’re getting in the unimpressed reviews of “Music of the Spheres,” it seems Coldplay is worth defending when it comes to another emerging critical consensus point: that the ninth studio LP from the British band, an enthusiastic collaboration with teen pop hitmaker Max Martin that features guest appearances by BTS and Selena Gomez, somehow represents a betrayal of Coldplay’s once honorable ethics.

“Spheres” has been described as cowardly and desperate; has been widely characterized as a transparent business tactic at a difficult time for old men with guitars. The Guardian newspaper said: “There must be more worthy ways to stay on top.”

But when has this group been worthy? Ever since Chris Martin and his bandmates broke in more than two decades ago with the unabashedly sentimental “Yellow”: “I wrote a song for you / and all the things you do,” Coldplay’s goal has been to express the great emotions they give. embarrassment and that other musicians are too cool (or too preoccupied with being cool) to express.

Admittedly, they didn’t start recruiting Top 40 song experts to help elevate those sentiments to the charts. Yet there was nothing unambitious about songs like “Clocks” and “Viva la Vida,” which featured hand-played arrangements to mimic the increasingly mechanized sound of mid-2000s pop.

“Music of the Spheres” was produced by pop hitmaker Max Martin. (Atlantic Records)

And it didn’t take long for them to recruit people beyond their guitar band environment: Rihanna for “Princess of China,” Avicii for “A Sky Full of Stars,” the damn Chainsmokers for “Something Just Like This,” which is still the Coldplay song most played on Spotify with over 1.6 billion views.

So it’s not entirely clear why the two Martins’ reunion on “Spheres” is being viewed as especially cheeky, except that the new album follows a relative Coldplay bombshell on 2019’s experimental “Everyday Life,” which is entered African and Middle Eastern music and did not get any single monstrous. Thanks to the pandemic, and Coldplay’s stated commitment to discovering how to travel in an environmentally sustainable manner, “Everyday Life” also came and went without one of the band’s world stadium tours. (This week the group announced that it will be back on the road in 2022 with a “dance floor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down,” as the BBC put it.)

Despite this greater motivation, “Spheres” is not really more, or less!, Than previous Coldplay albums; the fact that the band never captioned songs with emojis before, as they do several times here, was almost certainly a function of technology rather than taste.

“Humankind” and “Higher Power”, vaguely in the style of Weeknd, are electro-rock songs with sharp chords and lots of sharp digital details; the mellow and dazed “Biutyful” raises Chris Martin’s voice to an unintelligible squirrel-like screech, which is not a bad move, as it turns out that he is saying to someone: “I hope they put your name on a rocket and take you for a free ride ”.

The singer makes more declarations of interstellar devotion, he is supposed to be singing about actress Dakota Johnson, with whom he has been dating for four Earth years, in “My Universe”, the song with BTS, which recently gave Coldplay its first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2008. (For BTS, it was the youth band’s first trip to the top since, uh, July.)

“At night, I lie down and look at you,” Martin sings over a brilliant disco beat, “When morning comes, I see you get up.” Leaky, as always, but it’s not a song that should shock anyone who wasn’t shocked by “Adventure of a Lifetime” in 2015, around the time Martin was working with Stargate and writing enthusiastically about dating Jennifer Lawrence.

More intriguing on “Music of the Spheres” is Gomez’s duet, “Let Somebody Go,” an undulating soul ballad with the high energy of Bruce Hornsby that belies the idea of ​​the happy-sellout.

The same goes for “People of the Pride,” a hard-rock song with fuzzy guitars, vaguely political lyrics, and a dark, jazzy soundtrack reminiscent of old Coldplay heroes on Radiohead.

It is by far the worst song on the album, and the one that feels the most without the Max Martin touch. Be careful what you wish for.

