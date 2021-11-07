Reveal preview of Black Adam and suit that Dwayne Johnson will wear

Digital Millennium

This October 16 takes place the DC FanDome, in which DC Comics presents previews and exclusives of its next premieres such as movies and series. At the start of this virtual event, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, appeared and gave great news.

The actor, who in November will premiere Red alert, Netflix movie, made his appearance at the DC FanDome to reveal a preview of what we can see in Black adam, a project about which rumors have been heard for several years and today it is a reality that is getting closer and closer to reaching the big screen.

“I was born to play Black Adam. We have started the post production process and we are excited, we have some incredible action scenes that will take your breath away and you will love. The DC Universe is about to change, “said the actor at the virtual event.

Through Twitter, The Rock shared the video that was revealed on DC FanDome where some scenes are shown of what will be seen in Black Adam, in addition to actors like Pierre Brosnan appear in it, since he will share credits with Dwayne Johnson.

“Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the world’s exclusive first glimpse. He’s ruthless, unstoppable, he’s the reason the power hierarchy in the DC Universe is about to change. He is Black Adam, the man in black is back ”.

Among the actors involved in the film are Noah Centineo and Sarah Shashi, It is expected that Black adam hit the big screen on July 29, 2022.

