Reese Witherspoon’s studio is in the spotlight on Apple TV +, according to WSJ

In a move to strengthen the Apple TV + catalog and increase content production capacity, Apple is considering buying the studio. Hello Sunshine by actress Reese Witherspoon. Actress who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston on the series The Morning Show on Apple TV +.

More production capacity for a growing catalog

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is considering buying the Hello Sunshine studio. Witherspoon has been looking to sell his studio for some time, valued at $ 1 billion, and Apple would be one of the first candidates.

The company began seeking a sale in recent months after receiving interest from multiple buyers, including Apple Inc, one of the people said. People close to the situation say the company could be valued at $ 1 billion in one deal.

Hello Sunshine is working with investment bankers as she explores her options, people familiar with the matter say. There is no guarantee that the company will find a buyer.

Beyond appearing as an actress on The Morning Show, Witherspoon’s studio is responsible for the production of the series, as well as the Truth Be Told series. Outside of Apple TV +, highlights the production of “Little Fires Everywhere”, available on Hulu, and some other quite popular series.

Thus, the study founded in 2016 could find its home in Apple. A home where, with all the financial support from the company, it would have much more scope to add new series to the Apple TV + catalog. A catalog that focuses on quality rather than quantity and that is beginning to stand out in terms of interest as well as awards and reviews.