Reese Witherspoon says goodbye to 2020 and looks forward to 2021

Reese Witherspoon shared her best wishes for the start of 2021 on social media.

No one was spared the misrepresentations of 2020, nor the celebs. And someone who dedicated himself to documenting part of his confinement and being grateful for the work of those who faced the pandemic, was Reese witherspoon.

The actress virtually met with the cast of Legally Blonde for the 20th anniversary and won the fall-winter color that any of us can rock. Reese made sure to close 2020 with an emotional message to everyone and augur a prosperous 2021.





“Let’s go for everything in 2021!”, Reese Witherspoon shares an end of the year video

Through a video on Instagram, the mother of three spoke about what 2020 symbolized for her and her surroundings.

“I know it was an incredibly difficult year,” and mentioned that his heart goes out to those who are mourning different losses (job, opportunity, loved ones).

He also made references to what 2020 left us: “We are connected in ways we never thought of, there is more appreciation, people dare to tell their stories. And all of this has a profound impact.

There was also the valuable congratulations to: “doctors, doctors, nurses, essential workers, and all those who were in charge of making our life a little less complicated.” And he also celebrated the work of the teachers, alluding to the complicated work of bringing classes online.

And he finished: «Let’s go with everything in 2021! And let’s do it with love and hope for better days to come.

