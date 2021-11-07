Red Bull removed the spoiler from Checo Pérez to give it to Max Verstappen

MEXICO CITY — Red bull It is clear to him and it is very logical, Max Verstappen maintains preference over Sergio Pérez, which was noticed when, for qualifying, they exchanged the rear wings of their cars because the Dutchman had a problem.

Verstappen was privileged over the Mexican driver during qualifying on Saturday. Getty Images

Checo commented on changing his car part after qualifying. Red Bull fights for the Drivers and Constructors titles and in order to achieve those goals, Verstappen must always have the best tools available to the team.

“I think we didn’t explode the car 100 percent, I had to change my wing. Max had a problem with his wing in practice 3 and they gave me that wing and, I don’t know, from the first Qualy, the The car was never the same again. It is something fundamental in the car that is not working for us, “explained Pérez.

Coupled with the superiority of Mercedes In Qualifying, where Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the front row, followed by the two Red Bulls, the session was not the cleanest for those of Milton keynes.

“I think P3 was possible today, but the Mercedes woke up and were superior in Q3,” expressed Checo, “It will be very important to have a very good start, here it is very important to have a good start. It is a long straight for get to turn 1, that is going to be fundamental ”.