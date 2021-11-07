Red Bull honors Tsunoda for ‘ruining Checo and Max’s standings’

The Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez lived a Qualy very intense prior to the great race of Mexican GP, which was marked by a mishap, since Yuki tsunoda, AlphaTauri pilot, ‘hindered’ Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen, preventing them from achieving the Pole Position.

The duo of Mercedes, headed by Valtteri Bottas, stayed with him 1-2 in the Qualy and they will start on the front line at the Mexican GP. Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, He launched Some comments against Tsunoda after what happened on the track.

What did Horner say about Tsunoda?

After Qualy finished on the racetrack, Christian horner spoke to the media and tried to understand what happened to Tsunoda, because he does not find a clear explanation for the events, unless he has hindered his pilots, so considered that it ended up affecting them both.

“It was Yuki Tsunoda. Both drivers were up on their last lap. Max went up two and a half tenths, I think Checo went up a little less than two tenths. I don’t understand why Yuki was hanging around in that part of the circuit. So it’s disappointing because affected the two pilots because they’re both pretty upset, “Horner said.

Even though so much Czech Pérez What Max vertappen ended up being affected, Horner thinks Red Bull doesn’t have the lost race, because he trusts that Mercedes can be fought and stay with the top of the podium, hoping for the best for him Mexican GP.

“But still we are in the second row off the grid and we can have a great race from there. I think tomorrow’s race, again, will be very close. They have a good straight line speed so here it will be difficult ”, he sentenced.

The initial flag of the Mexican GP will take place this Sunday, November 7 o’clock 13:00 hrs (Central Mexico time), where we will see if the Red Bull drivers, Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen, manage to seize the top of the podium.