Reasons a Mera Solo Movie Could Be a Big Hit

Behind every great man is a great woman, and that includes superheroes. To Aquaman, that woman is Mera, who may not be well known to casual fans, but has become an essential part of the DC Universe. In the comics, Mera has risen above the role of a lesser gamer and there is more to her than just extraordinary powers and amazing looks. After her first film appearance, it’s time for Mera to take her rightful place as the next great character within the Warner Bros. franchise.

When Aquaman – 73% made it to theaters, Jason Momoa became the new great hero of the DC Extended Universe, but his presence also brought other characters, including the outstanding Mera who played Amber Heard with great grace. This adaptation directed by James Wan was a complete success for the studio, one that they surely never imagined possible with this character considering the popularity of others like Batman and Superman. After becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far, Warner Bros. has big plans like the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which Heard returns to the role, and there has been talk of future spin-offs.

One of the new projects that their executives have in hand is a film starring the superheroine under the title of Mera: Queen of Atlantis. Of course this could change, but it can easily be related to a limited series of 6 comics that was released in 2018 with the same name. In said tale, as the brutal Atlantean Civil War progresses, Mera must maintain peace between the surface world and Atlantis as her newly anointed queen in exile. But when Aquaman’s brother Orm, aka Ocean Master, learns of the fate of his homeland, he feels he must return to Atlantis as its king and savior. This causes him and Mera to clash over the future they choose to fight for.

Although there are no details about the story that could be told in this movie, it is clear that Amber heard it will continue in the study plans regarding the content that it will develop in the future. Despite the controversy surrounding her and Johnny Depp, nothing seems to have been altered and the producer Peter safran has confirmed on more than one occasion that they will move forward and that both the actress and the character will stay within the franchise.

Some may wonder if a spin-off of Aquaman, but the truth is that it will always be a good idea to expand the DC superhero franchise, and how not to do it when it comes to something that arises from a film that grossed more than a billion at the box office. Also, all the controversy surrounding the actress would not necessarily affect her projects, and fans are excited at the idea that more of the Atlantis characters that have surprised everyone since their first appearance as part of the Extended Universe of Atlantis can be explored. DC. Some might disagree with the idea of ​​extending Mera’s presence with a solo film, but there are several good reasons why it’s a hit, and that’s precisely what we’re going to review next.

DC could use a greater female presence in lead roles, and Mera has earned her movie on her own merit.

Whatever they say, it is undeniable that female superheroes have stories and powers as unique as those of their male counterparts. The arrival of Wonder Woman shook the DCEU and fascinated the publisher’s fans from the first moment she appeared in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. Of course, good workmanship and Gal Gadot’s performance made her an instant favorite and her importance within the franchise was reinforced with the premiere of Wonder Woman – 92%. It is a bit too much to talk about his success since his trilogy was quickly confirmed, but it is a sign that other characters could be treated the same. The public was not indifferent to the introduction of Mera as well as his participation in ambitious projects such as Justice League – 41% / Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. She has earned the right to lead her own project, and Warner Bros. knows it.

Mera went from being a love interest to having a major role in the comics, and it’s time for her to get it on screen

The superhero is more than just a partner in the comics. Its development has been very interesting, because its beginnings were quite dark, in fact, and that makes it very special. However, what really makes Mera special is her evolution through the years from Aquaman’s love interest to a fierce Atlantean warrior in her own right. Her comic book stories in the 1990s and 2010s led Mera on some very dark journeys of self-discovery, as she dealt with the deaths of her children, bouts of mental illness, and uncontrollable rage. If future installments in the franchise wanted to focus on Mera’s struggles and strengths in a standalone film, there’s a lot of meaty material out there.

It’s the perfect movie for Warner Media to reinforce the content of HBO Max

Although Mera’s solo film deserves to hit theaters, several rumors assure that the project could reach the HBO Max catalog exclusively. In order to see the movie, we can say that it is not a bad idea even though it deserves more, but the company at some point will have to divide the content it produces to direct it to different platforms, just as Disney has been doing. It is inevitable that DC superheroes appear only in streaming, and a catalog that is taking shape with adaptations of Blue beetle and Batgirl It makes us think that seeing Mera there makes a lot of sense after all. There is not so much to worry about when we are sure that everything will be truly connected to what is coming to the movies and something like Mera: Queen of Atlantis it’s something people won’t want to miss out on.

Superhero-led movies can be successful too

When we talk about success in this sense, we are not talking specifically about the reception of the critics, but the box office, although sometimes they go hand in hand. In the case of Mera: Queen of AtlantisIf the film only comes to HBO Max, its success will be measured by the view of the people who have access to the service. That said, we have good examples to compare it to: the aforementioned tape Wonder Woman which introduced the character to younger generations, a good box office performance, and the eventual development of a trilogy. Captain Marvel – 60% is a stronger example because it also takes into account the controversy factor: It raised more than a billion dollars, raised Brie Larson’s popularity, and many love her so much that they welcome every appearance she has made since. back then. There is a section of the public that still maintains a kind of hate campaign against her and her portrayal of the character, but it has clearly been a checkmate for the trolls. About Amber Heard we can also say that as a result of Johnny depp and the controversial trial, many are against it, but the good comments are still there and there is no real reason to believe that it will be a resounding failure.

She is one of the most powerful women in DC, and her movie will be the perfect showcase to prove it.

Aquaman – 73% is technically Arthur Curry’s movie, but Mera stole the show by showing off some powers that show why it deserved top billing. Her aquakinesis had her aim and fire at enemies, creating giant defense bubbles and creating weapons from the water around her. She was also the one who got Arthur Curry to face Ocean Master and saved his life multiple times. Not to mention that she helped him identify where King Atlan’s holy trident was, allowing Aquaman to become the next ruler of Atlantis. Best of all, Mera doesn’t need water around her to perform aquakinesis; she is able to conjure it from some pretty clever places. The human body, for example, is composed primarily of water, and Mera has been known to use that source when the right to rule Atlantis is invaded by evil kings. In fact, in Mera: Queen of Atlantis # 6, the latest issue of the aforementioned comic book miniseries, she prevents water from moving through Ocean Master’s lungs and informs him that it can not only stop his breathing, but also trigger a stroke that would kill him. She can stop blood circulation in her flat body, and even draw blood through the pores of her skin. Although we don’t know if the studio will go for something “dark” like that, she is very powerful.

