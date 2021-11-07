RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund

It is an open secret that Borussia Dortmund is running as the great candidate to end Bayern Munich’s supremacy in the Bundesliga. Of course, he was still waiting to recover Erling Haaland, a fantastic forward who is delighting the main giants of the Old Continent in the transfer market. As for RB Leipzig, they came after signing a draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Follow after this announcement

Christopher Nkunku, a man who is having an excellent start to the course, would benefit from a pass from Josko Gvardiol to break the parity in the electronic (1 – 0). Already in the second half, Marco Reus, a brilliant BVB footballer, would be enabled by Thomas Meunier to convert the equalizer into the Red Bull Arena (eleven). However, the three points would go to Leipzig’s coffers thanks to Yussuf Poulsen, a striker who would not waste a good maneuver by Nkunku (2 – 1).