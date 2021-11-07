Raúl Rivero: death in profile | Opinion

The journalist Raúl Rivero, in a file image, in Havana. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cuba is a country that has produced all kinds of poets. There are those who built cathedrals with language and those who preferred to gloss the closest and smallest; those who sang to the palm and to the sound and those who walked through avenues and roads; those who erred and those who remained; the Heredia and the Martí, the Casal and the Piñera, the Lezama and the Guillén, the Diego and the Loynaz. It is not surprising that a poet like Raúl Rivero was born on that island, who brought writing to the place where poetry was not born or has ceased to be.

Rivero’s poetry was always conversation. An imaginary and endless dialogue, sometimes directed at a woman, a friend, a crowd or a country. That is why the questions are so frequent in it (“Will you like orange juice / gardens, birds, / thaumaturgy, slums /, 10 and 42 in the morning?”), Confessions (“something very serious / it is not knowing / any of your secrets “), the bragging (” Julia Roberts is wrong with me / I resist her gaze hour after hour / other times I punish her “) and prayers (” God save you María López / and other herbs from the yard / from vileness in old age ”)

The radical honesty of Rivero’s poetry, verifiable the same in his first notebooks, Man root (1970) and Poetry on earth (1973), that in his mature work, Heart to offer (1980) or Certain poetry (1982), gave him notoriety and recognition in the Cuba of the Cold War. Admired by great poets of previous generations, such as Nicolás Guillén and Eliseo Diego, Rivero became one of the intellectuals with the greatest official projection of his generation in the 70s and 80s. He practiced journalism in government media such as Rebel Youth, Magazine Cuba and the cultural supplement The Bearded Cayman. He was a correspondent for Prensa Latina in the Soviet Union and an official of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC).

In the prologue to Forgotten memories (2003), his friend, the also writer Manuel Díaz Martínez, exiled in Madrid, wrote: “Raúl Rivero believed in the Revolution. He believed so much that at times he was extremist ”. This belief was the result of a mixture of “sincerity and enthusiasm”, which are the guiding energies of both Rivero’s poetry and journalism. Like other intellectuals of Soviet Cuba, the poet experienced a deep disappointment with the Cuban system in the late 1980s, when he noticed the resistance of the Fidel Castro government to an opening like the one that took place in the USSR and the real socialisms of Eastern Europe.

A first indication of that disenchantment was the Letter of Ten, which Rivero signed along with other writers on the island, such as María Elena Cruz Varela and Díaz Martínez himself. The document, which respectfully requested the government to implement economic reforms, release political prisoners and “civic dialogue” with citizens, provoked the ire of the political police and the cultural bureaucracy. The signatories were accused of being “CIA agents” and expelled from the Union of Writers and the Union of Journalists.

It was then that Rivero’s itinerary began within independent journalism. In 1995 he founded the agency Cuba Press and shortly after the magazine From Cuba. Before the rise of blogs like Generation Y and independent media like Neighborhood Journalism and 14yMediumRivero was the main reference of alternative journalism on the island. His critical journalism, explicitly defined as “subversive activity” in the summary trial to which he was subjected in April 2003, led him to jail and a twenty-year sentence of deprivation of liberty for “acts against the independence and territorial integrity of the State”.

Thanks to the mediation of the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Rivero, along with a score of prisoners of the 75 of the so-called “black spring”, was released at the end of 2004. Like so many Cuban opponents in six decades, he was released from prison provided he took the path of exile. The same in Havana, as in Madrid or Miami, he never stopped writing poetry, the same colloquial poetry he always wrote. His poems like Chosen heresies (1998) or the aforementioned Forgotten memories (2003) report a type of lyrical expression capable of surviving slander or reclusion.

He said in one of his poems that death, when expected, when “one knows that he is going to leave / suddenly one morning / for that long trip / that never ends”, is not a death from the front but “from the side” . This is how Raúl Rivero has gone, in profile, with all the honesty of his poetry and his journalism, which will always remain as a testimony that saying no to a despotic power is expensive, but it is worth it.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of THE COUNTRY America and receive all the informative keys of the present time of the region.