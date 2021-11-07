Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 6

We ask you a question: which movie on the Netflix grid has won more Oscars?

This platform is ready to give you only the best quality offer. Therefore, we challenge you to read the reviews of the 10 most awarded films. Not in vain do users do more than make good comments about the offer of film productions.

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

3. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

Four. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

5. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

6. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

7. Amine

In 16th century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must use her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

8. Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement asks a prestigious hypnotist for help, with whom she undergoes several very intense sessions. The consequences will be terrifying.

9. Calle de la Humanidad, 8

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite and did not escape to the countryside when the coronavirus arrived. Three months of living under lock and key will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.

10. A very legal blonde

Elle Woods is a real blonde, in addition to being very popular, a good student, president of her sorority, and Miss June on the University calendar. She has had a wonderful life and is in love with Warner Huntington III. But everything falls apart when her boyfriend decides to break up with her because she is too blonde and not formal enough for her future career in the world of politics. Determined to get ahead, Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School, taking on an even bigger challenge than she bargained for.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Netflix, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Netflix is ​​that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.