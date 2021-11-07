Ranking Netflix in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 6

In a market as saturated as that of the services of streaming, these platforms fight to have the best productions. Netflix He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Ecuador.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time.

Ecuador.

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

3. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

Four. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

5. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

6. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

7. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

8. Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

It adapts the novel written by David Lagercrantz where the young hacker Lisbeth Salander and the journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves trapped in a network of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

9. Double Team

Jack Quinn, one of the best counterterrorism agents in the country, after failing in his last mission against the dangerous Stavros, awakens in La Colonia, a place where he will remain locked up for life. Now his family is Stavros’s only target. Only with the help of Yaz, an arms dealer, can he save the lives of his wife and daughter.

10. Wrath of the Titans

Ten years after the events of “Clash of the Titans”, Perseus (Sam Worthington) is determined to lead a quiet life with his son Helio. However, the gods, weakened by humanity’s lack of faith, lose control over the Titans, whose leader is none other than Kronos, the father of Zeus (Liam Neeson), Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and Poseidon (Danny Huston). ). When Hades and Ares (Edgar Ramírez) reach an agreement with Kronos to capture Zeus, then Perseus will have to abandon his peaceful life to rescue him, a mission in which he has the help of Andromeda (Rosamund Pike), Agénor (Toby Kebbell) and Hephaestus (Bill Nighy).

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Netflix!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Netflix is ​​an expert at streaming blockbusters, which are the object of worship around the world.

Don’t be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.