Race and result, first podium for Checo Pérez

The pilot from Jalisco is in third place and Verstappen is left with the victory in the Hermanos Rodríguez.

Checo does what no other Mexican could at home

By: Fernando Vazquez NOV. 07. 2021

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez he got his first podium at the Grand Prix of Mexico in its 2021 edition in a race that Max verstappen won.

In this way, Red Bull achieved 1-3 in this race and Lewis hamilton, who starred in a spectacular duel in the Magdalena Mixhiuca with the Jalisco, took second place.

Pérez is already the Mexican who has had the best performance at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez within Formula 1 after Pedro Rodriguez came fourth in 1968.

The poleman, Valtteri Bottas , had a nightmare day when he was hit in the first corner by Lando norris and then have a couple of problems on his visit to the pits. He was never able to recover.

The start was a blessing for Red Bull as they managed to put their drivers at 1-3 with which they would conclude the race. Verstappen escaped never to be reached as Hamilton and Pérez faced off on the track and in the pits with strategies.

The Ferraris by Sainz and Leclerc worked as a catalyst for a grill that gradually had those who breathed or surprised like Gasly. In the end, the wear on Hamilton’s tires put Pérez in the rear-view mirror of the Briton who used all his experience to contain the man from Guadalajara.

Pérez set the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez on fire while Red Bull slowly advances towards the constructors ‘and drivers’ championships with Verstappen at the helm. Brazil appears on the horizon but, for the moment, the celebration is heroic in Magdalena Mixhiuca, as well as historical.