Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Which channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

Pumas UNAM will receive Cruz Azul with the obligation to win to dream of a place in the next Liga MX playoff.

Pumas UNAM received a hit of reality after the streak of four games without losses (in which he had achieved ten points out of 12 possible) in the last game: Santos Laguna gave him a hard defeat at the University Olympic Stadium by 3 to 0 to leave him on the edge of elimination for the second consecutive tournament.

Now, the hopes of those led by Andrés Lillini hang by a thread: to access the playoffs, he will have to beat on the last day Blue Cross, the last champion of the Liga MX, and expect a series of results. The equation, given the performance of the team in the contest, would be almost a miracle.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul

The live online transmission of the co-commitment between two great Aztec football, corresponding to the date 17 of Grita México Apertura 2021, can be seen through The stars and TUDN. The game will be played this Sunday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) at the Olympic University Stadium.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: possible alignments

Pumas UNAM: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortíz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Cristian Battocchio, Leonel López; Favio Álvarez, Higor Meritão, Washington Corozo; Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

Blue Cross: José de Jesús Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernández; Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Rodríguez.