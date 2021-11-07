Price of the dollar today, November 7, exchange rate

Today Sunday, November 7, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.3410 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.3390 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 20.33

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66

Banamex : Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.84

Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50

IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90

Monex: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 20.98

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.32

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 62,005.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.53 pesos, for $ 27.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

