Price of the dollar today, November 7, exchange rate

Today Sunday, November 7, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.3410 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.3390 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 20.33
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66
- Banamex: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.84
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90
- Monex: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 20.98
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90
- Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.32
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 62,005.0 with an upward trend in real time.
Dollar price in real time:
Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.53 pesos, for $ 27.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.
.