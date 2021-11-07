President of the UFC bets $ 100,000 in favor of ‘Canelo’ and is surprised watching boxing in the middle of an event organized by his company

At a press conference, Dana White claimed to be a fan of the Mexican boxer and confessed to having bet that Álvarez would defeat Plant by knockout.

Despite having a privileged place in the front row at the UFC 268 event, held this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, the president of the company, Dana White, forgot for a few moments about the fight that was taking place just a few moments away. meters to see on a monitor the fight of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez against Caleb Plant, in which he would later admit to having bet a large sum.

As observed in the images shared through social networks, the businessman closely followed the actions between the Mexican and the American through a small screen, similar to those used by judges and analysts.

When questioned at a press conference about what happened, White confessed to being a follower of Álvarez and I agree have been following the broadcast of his fight, since he had bet 100,000 dollars that the Mexican would get to knock out Plant. Moments later, it would be the president of the UFC himself who would share with his Instagram followers the receipt of the bet, for which he obtained a profit of $ 41,666.

After achieving the victory, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez established himself as the first Latin American to unify the titles of the four main international boxing associations, thus achieving a professional record of 7-1-2, 39 KOs as the absolute champion of super middleweight.

